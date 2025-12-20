Olivia Rodrigo Taps a Lacy Vintage Gucci Mini Dress for Lily Allen's "Naughty or Nice" Christmas Party
The two singers wore contrasting outfits to the holiday event.
The holiday season has arrived, and celebrities are plucking the chicest outfits from their closets to attend glitzy Christmas parties. On Friday, December 19, Olivia Rodrigo pulled her best vintage Gucci mini dress for Lily Allen's "Naughty or Nice" holiday party at London's Stringfellows strip club. Meanwhile, the "West End Girl" singer channeled Mrs. Claus with a risqué twist.
Rodrigo arrived at the party wearing a sheer lace mini dress taken from Gucci's Spring 1996 Ready to Wear collection. She accessorized the sleek dress with Rixo's Amoria Leather Bag in Black, which retails for $430, perfectly taps into the woven bag trend, and currently has a waitlist.
For footwear, the "Vampire" singer completed her outfit with a pair of black Mary Jane heels.
Olivia Rodrigo's lace mini dress was originally worn by model Anna Klevhag on the runway at Gucci's Spring 1996 Ready to Wear show.
Allen's outfit couldn't have been more different from Rodrigo's. As the host of a "Naughty or Nice" Christmas party, it made sense for Allen to totally embrace the role of Mrs. Claus. The singer's outfit included a floor length Santa Claus red cape, trimmed with white fur, and a matching mini dress.
Allen accessorized her holiday look with white stockings, white platform heels adorned with snowy white fur, and a classic white Chanel quilted flap bag.
Allen and Rodrigo's contrasting holiday outfits are sure to provide plenty of inspiration to anyone planning their own Christmas party looks.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.