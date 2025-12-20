The holiday season has arrived, and celebrities are plucking the chicest outfits from their closets to attend glitzy Christmas parties. On Friday, December 19, Olivia Rodrigo pulled her best vintage Gucci mini dress for Lily Allen's "Naughty or Nice" holiday party at London's Stringfellows strip club. Meanwhile, the "West End Girl" singer channeled Mrs. Claus with a risqué twist.

Rodrigo arrived at the party wearing a sheer lace mini dress taken from Gucci's Spring 1996 Ready to Wear collection. She accessorized the sleek dress with Rixo's Amoria Leather Bag in Black, which retails for $430, perfectly taps into the woven bag trend, and currently has a waitlist.

For footwear, the "Vampire" singer completed her outfit with a pair of black Mary Jane heels.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a lacy vintage Gucci mini dress to attend Lily Allen's Naughty or Nice Christmas party. (Image credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID)

Olivia Rodrigo's lace mini dress was originally worn by model Anna Klevhag on the runway at Gucci's Spring 1996 Ready to Wear show.

Model Anna Klevhag wearing Olivia Rodrigo's lace mini dress on the runway at Gucci's Spring 1996 Ready to Wear show. (Image credit: Davide Maestri/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Allen's outfit couldn't have been more different from Rodrigo's. As the host of a "Naughty or Nice" Christmas party, it made sense for Allen to totally embrace the role of Mrs. Claus. The singer's outfit included a floor length Santa Claus red cape, trimmed with white fur, and a matching mini dress.

Allen accessorized her holiday look with white stockings, white platform heels adorned with snowy white fur, and a classic white Chanel quilted flap bag.

Lily Allen channels Mrs. Claus at her Christmas party. (Image credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID)

Allen and Rodrigo's contrasting holiday outfits are sure to provide plenty of inspiration to anyone planning their own Christmas party looks.

