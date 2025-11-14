This season, longtime and brand-new Formula 1 fans alike will spot a new brand in the paddock. Elemis has come on board in 2025 as the official skincare sponsor of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ team—and the duo isn’t as unlikely of a pairing as you might think.

In fact, Elemis and Aston Martin are two of Britain's most luxurious exports. The skincare range, which expanded to beauty counters in the United States only in 2018, is known across the pond for its award-winning, science-backed formulas. Aston Martin shares a similarly iconic history as one of the most prestigious racing brands in the world, with over 100 years of experience in the sport.

The partnership, which officially kicked off in July 2025, fuses high-performance skincare with high-octane racing, bringing moments of calm to even the most intense sporting events.

In real life, this looks like a dedicated gift set complete with Elemis essentials in a special co-branded travel makeup bag, and skincare-led experiences at Aston Martin events, including ones in the race-day paddock. Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Driver Ambassador and the Head of F1 Academy, has come on as an Elemis brand ambassador.

(Image credit: Dylan Maker)

Elemis x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Iconic Skincare Collection ($350 Value) $250 at Elemis US

This skincare-motorsport crossover comes at a time when record numbers of women are flocking to get in on the Formula 1 action—myself included. According to F1 and Motorsport Network’s annual Global Fan Survey —which was published earlier this year and polled 100,000 self-identified fans of the sport—women accounted for 75 percent of new fans and 25 percent of respondents overall.

But, to be clear, anyone can benefit from a great self-care routine. “Skincare and wellness are fundamental to performance,” Amy Mansell, Global Chief Partnerships Officer at Elemis, tells me. “We’re showing that self-care has a place in even the most high-performance environments.

“It’s about redefining what performance looks like and demonstrating that looking and feeling your best is integral to performing at your best, both on and off the track,” she adds.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dylan Maker)

Pitstop-fast wellness treatments took center stage at the race in Austin in late October, where Elemis offered a slew of complimentary therapies in the official Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Paddock Club suite, located just above the team's on-track garage.

Off-track, Elemis descended on the city's ultra-luxe Commodore Perry Estate for a race weekend skincare extravaganza. I was able to experience the next-level facial myself (proof of my glow is below).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

I even got to see my skin's "real" age thanks to a machine that took images of my face and scanned them for signs of wrinkles, expression lines, firmness (or lack thereof), redness, oiliness, and more. As a newly minted 30-year-old, I was happy to find out that my skincare routine has been working after all—the machine revealed my skin's true age is 27.

But don't fret if you missed out on the pop-up: future openings are coming soon to New York so that East Coast Elemis obsessives can get in the glow, too.

For now, you can shop a co-branded set featuring a few of Elemis’ top-selling products from its viral Pro Collagen line, including the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum, and the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. I’ve been relying on the range since arriving home to keep my skin in healthy and moisturized, even as winter weather hits New York City. Keep scrolling to shop the Elemis goodies I plan on using until the very last drop.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.