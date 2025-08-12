I heard it first from Lauren Tappan, Marie Claire's fashion editor: Plaid is back. The quintessential print always thrives in fall—it's practically made for sipping on a pumpkin spice latte at an apple orchard. However, Fall 2025 collections from Burberry and Calvin Klein suggest it's more cool girl-coded than ever before.

On August 10, Olivia Rodrigo proved Tappan's point during a lunch date with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge. A week after wrapping up her music festival run, she returned to L.A. in fall's plaid trend—specifically, a sleeveless tartan dress. Shockingly, neither @OliviaRodrigoClothing or I have ID'ed the thigh-length look yet, but knowing Rodrigo, there's a chance it's a nameless vintage find. It had a relatively high-neck and a buttoned empire waistline, so the Grammy-winner opted out of a necklace.

Instead, Rodrigo wore a few statement rings in silver, her now-signature hardware. She sourced celeb-beloved brand, Bonnie Clyde for tortoise-shell sunglasses, which matched her brown messenger bag.

Olivia Rodrigo held hands with her boyfriend while wearing Fall 2025's plaid trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps inspired by the Copenhagen Fashion Week shoe trends parading through street style last week, Rodrigo slipped on brown ballet flats from Anonymous Copenhagen. Her $290, coffee brown Rhina Flats were set with off-center bows atop each toe box. If you follow the "Vampire" singer on Instagram, you know she debuted them in June alongside a My Mum Made It babydoll dress in butter yellow.

Anonymous Copenhagen Rhina Silky Lamb Coffee Brown $300 at Anonymous Copenhagen

Until now, Rodrigo has stood firmly in her pro-gingham stance this summer, most notably at Wimbledon 2025. But during 2022's Sour era, plaid followed the 22-year-old everywhere, from music video shoots to red carpet events. In the "Brutal" music video, she styled a punk plaid skirt set in the album's trademark color palette: purple, pink, and black.

Olivia styled plenty of punk-rock plaid in the "Brutal" music video. (Image credit: YouTube)

That summer, '90s-coded plaid even popped up in Rodrigo's street style. In August 2022, the Disney Channel alum was spotted in New York wearing a red pleated skirt topped with green checkers. A plain black T-shirt and platform Doc Martens boots (Rodrigo's signature on-stage shoes) upped the mini's punk-ish feel.

In August 2022, Olivia pulled off a plaid pleated mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are still a few weeks before the plaid trend shifts into high gear. Until then, Rodrigo's looks both old and new are filled with styling inspiration. Start with a checkered green shift dress, and if you're feeling brave, take things up a notch with a pleated tartan skirt circa '22.

