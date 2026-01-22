As the oldest of four sisters, I have a theory: Big sisters are the family's in-house style influencers. Take the Fannings, for instance. Being the oldest, Dakota Fanning paved the way for fellow fashion girl Elle Fanning on Hollywood's street style scene. If she's anything like me, Dakota texted Elle before dinner on January 21 saying to wear 2026's new It bags.

L.A.'s Chateau Marmont welcomed the Fannings back following the 2026 Golden Globes after-party last week. This time, they traded red carpet gowns for all-black attire, beginning with Dakota in The Row's $2,950 Polli Coat. The pea coat's matte, wool-blend finish let her Balenciaga Le City First Bag shine. It started out as a slouchy, cult-collected silhouette 25 years ago, before it relaunched under former creative director Demna in 2024. The $2,300 top-handle tote comes in neon green, lavender, white, and black; the Coraline actor chose to go moody and neutral.

Dakota and Elle Fanning were attached at the hip, with 2026 It bags in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Balenciaga Le City First Bag in Black $2,300 at balenciaga.com

To the average eye, Dakota and Elle's outfits might look cut from the same cloth. However, the younger Fanning dressed a bit more refined. See: her silky smooth Dalia Baguette bag from The Row. It stood out against Elle's fur-trimmed Romeo Gigli coat and baggy bottoms, both in black.

You may recognize its clean, geometric lines from Dakota Johnson and Ariana Grande's closets: Their approval sold out the glossy, $2,355 Dalia months ago. Luckily for fans, Saint Laurent offers a similar, shoulder-strap shape for the same runway-approved look.

Saint Laurent Mini Pouch on Strap Shoulder Bag in Leather $1,600 at Bergdorf Goodman

The Row had a starring role in both star's looks, just as it has for years. Dakota started wearing the Olsen sisters' It bags in 2018. By 2019, Elle debuted The Row selects in New York City, L.A., London, and even Cannes.

Last year, the brand's best-sellers became each sister's signature styles, including the Nuance, the Jules, the Margaux, the Peggy, and the Cecily. Perhaps in 2026, Dakota will inspire Elle's segue into Balenciaga's bags.

