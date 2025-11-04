Sydney Sweeney Carries the Underrated Miu Miu Aventure Bag Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid Are Obsessed With

Dior D-Journey this, Chloé Paddington that. Where's all the love for the Miu Miu Aventure Tote? Since the underrated it bag debuted on the Fall 2024 runway, it's joined the closets of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. However, the style is still largely slept on by the masses—and Sydney Sweeney is set on changing that.

The actor is currently giving it a spotlight on the world's biggest sartorial stage: her Christy press tour. She styled the $3,900 top-handle bag two different ways in one day. Sweeney started her day by making a pitstop on Good Morning America. Stylist Molly Dickson paired the handbag with Look 4 from Sportmax's Spring 2026 collection. The ensemble included a cropped leather trench coat, which Sweeney wore as a dress.

She accessorized with knee-high boots and Miu Miu's Aventure bag, which embodied the belted bag trend. Though its exterior was about five shades darker, the look still retained a monochromatic feel. Sweeney chose the smallest of the Aventure's three sizes.

Sydney Sweeney gave the Miu Miu Aventure Bag its flowers on Nov. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, Sweeney returned to the street style scene, the same Miu Miu Aventure in tow. She traded in her Sportmax jacket for winter staples befitting of a rom-com character.

Sweeney began the her outfit with a short-sleeve shearling-lined coat. Its cropped sleeves and hem revealed a white long-sleeve tee underneath. She leaned into its innate nostalgic vibes with a pair of flared jeans. The Aventure gave her Y2K pulls a proper fashion girl finish.

For her second look of the day, Sydney re-wore the Miu Miu Aventure with a shearling jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Miu Miu girl for life.

Shop Neutral Fall Staples Inspired by Sydney Sweeney