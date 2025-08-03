Dua Lipa Pairs Puma Metallic Sneakers and a $6,000 Chanel Bag With Her Prada Matching Set

The Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo just welcomed headliner Dua Lipa, but the weekend wasn't all work. In an Instagram post, the "Levitating" singer revealed she'd been able to enjoy some live music, while wearing a Prada matching set and carrying a beloved Chanel 25 bag. And as a Puma ambassador, Lipa can regularly be found sporting the on-trend footwear, this time in an eye-catching metallic shade.

Sharing a series of photos on social media, the Barbie star captioned the post, "Got my [Kosovo] citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!! @officialfatboyslim !!!!! lovinggggg lifeeee."

In several photos, Lipa could be seen wearing a Prada matching set, consisting of the fashion house's $1,990 Stripe Ribbed Knit Polo Shirt, and a pair of Stripe Ribbed Mini Shorts in the same design. She layered the outfit with a $430 oversize Kate Cate "Julia" Belt in black leather.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) A photo posted by on

Lipa also accessorized her matching set with her beloved Chanel 25 Small Handbag in Grained Calfskin and Gold-Tone Metal Black, which retails for $6,000.

Dua Lipa carrying her Chanel 25 bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

CHANEL Chanel 25 Small Handbag $6,000 at chanel

The "Houdini" singer could be seen wearing two very different kinds of footwear in photos taken at the festival. Posing in her Prada matching set, Lipa wore a pair of Miu Miu Buckle-Detail Leather Boots, which retail for $2,550 and leaned into 2025's belt buckle trend.

In another photo in Lipa's Instagram carousel, the superstar wore a pair of silver Puma Speedcat sneakers. Puma's Instagram account even commented on the post, writing, "I see a sneak peek 👀 and it's metallic."

Unfortunately, Lipa's exact Puma Speedcats aren't available until August 21, and the $100 sneakers are sure to sell out pretty quickly. Luckily, it's possible to shop the style, which are loved by tons of celebrities, including Rihanna, in a plethora of colors.