I’m Swapping My Favorite Jeans for These Cozy Finds
Found: Sweaters, sweatpants, and hoodies to survive the rest of winter in—for less than $200.
As a New York resident, I'm forced to brave the cold weather in office-appropriate outfits three days a week. But you can likely find me in something warm and cozy whenever I work from home or on the weekends. Staying in provides ample opportunity to curl up in my favorite loungewear sets and sweaters. Now that we're approaching that mid-season point, however, my loungewear wardrobe could use a refresh, so I'm searching for a few new cozy finds—all on sale.
Thankfully for me and my budget, it didn't take much searching to find comfy pieces at a major discount. I discovered chic knitwear I can wear on the couch and into work, sweatpants I may never want to take off, and luxurious hoodies to incorporate into my athleisure outfits. I'm even more impressed by the pair of Ugg slippers I found at 30 percent off and the celebrity-favorite leggings that come in the perfect spring shade.
Keep scrolling to shop my comfy on-sale finds from across the web. You'll find picks from editor-favorite brands like Free People, Alo Yoga, Nike, COS, and more. The best part is that they won't cost you more than $200.
With this Free People set in your arsenal, you wouldn't need to put in any effort to create a cozy—yet elevated—look. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
It's not every day Ugg slippers go on sale, so get a discounted pair while you still can. They reign supreme in terms of quality and coziness. Save even more with one of our Ugg promo codes.
If you're not on board Gap's renaissance yet, allow me to convince you—its CashSoft line is just as soft as real cashmere without the price tag (or the need for dry cleaning.) Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
The next time you don't feel like wearing real pants to work, pick these instead. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
The best part about this cozy COS cardigan is that it's stylish enough to wear anywhere. Save even more with one of our Cos promo codes.
These joggers are about as classic as they come with a slim silhouette and drawstring waistband—two details I look for. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
This isn't your average hoodie. The cropped hem and the wrapped silhouette make it so much cooler. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
There's a reason Alo is a celebrity-favorite leggings brand—they're high-quality, sleek, and supportive. Grab their best-selling style in this fresh periwinkle shade for spring. Save even more with one of our Alo Yoga promo codes.
Made from a breathable cotton fabric, this oversized sweater is a pick for all seasons. It's not too warm and it's not too lightweight. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
These come top-rated by glowing Abercrombie & Fitch shoppers. One even called them the "loungewear from your dreams." Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Try this luxe quarter-zip on for size when you're tired of wearing hoodies. It'll bring a sporty appeal to any of your looks. Save even more with one of our 24S promo codes.
A turtleneck like this is the best way to stay both comfy and chic. You could pair it with leggings or baggy jeans for a cute and easy look. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
These pants have an oversized fit for supreme comfort, but it's their fine knit that makes them so luxurious. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This find has all of the style of a cable-knit sweater with the casualness of a hoodie. Grab the matching sweatpants for a comfy, yet stylish set. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
These are made from the same fabric Barefoot Dreams uses in its viral blankets so you know they're as soft as can be. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
TikTokers are obsessed with slide sandal. If you're looking to try a pair, these Nike sandals come top-rated and are just $25. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.
How adorable is this crewneck? And did I mention it's over $100 off? Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
