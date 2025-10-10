If you thought Jennifer Lopez was unrecognizable in Kiss of the Spider Woman as the blonde bombshell Ingrid Luna, just wait until you see the star's next project.

Filming just began for The Last Mrs. Parrish on October 10 in New York City. Lopez plays Daphne Parrish—a wealthy wife to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jackson Parrish—in the book-to-film adaptation. The couple falls victim to con-woman Amber Patterson, who seeks to take over Mrs. Parrish's lavish life.

Lopez was spotted on set near Rockefeller Center looking every bit the well-to-do wife. She was dressed in a decidedly un-J.Lo burgundy set, featuring a collarless coat and a matching skirt. (Turns out, the topper is $4,800 at Dior.) A black leather belt cinched her waist to create a peplum silhouette. Adding to the rich mom allure, Lopez styled houndstooth Mary Janes from Manolo Blahnik, which ring up for $1,015. Clearly, her character is one of New York's finest.

Jennifer Lopez turned a Manhattan street into her step and repea.t (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's accessories truly brought her new character to life. Black satin gloves complemented her top-handle, east-west purse from Amiri. Though the embossed croc bag is certainly striking, it's not nearly as rare as her real-life Himalayan Croc Birkin.

Next, Lopez covered her cinnamon brown hair with an unexpected top hat. It wasn't quite as masculine as the Willy Chavarria hat from day one of her Spider Woman press tour (Oct. 6). This time, the crown was curved and the extra-wide brim rounded, giving her entire look a flirty sense of nostalgia. Oversize sunglasses—for which Lopez's wardrobe bares no shortage—finished her on-screen set.

Netflix's production team is keeping the important details of the project under wraps. However, lurking paparazzi are always a risk while filming in New York City, as proven by The Devil Wears Prada 2. Fingers crossed The Last Mrs. Parrish only requires a few exterior scenes. I'd prefer to actually be surprised by Jennifer Lopez's remaining costumes once the thriller hits Netflix.

