It's still very much summer, but a major Marie Claire trend prediction for fall 2025 has already earned Sophie Turner's endorsement. On August 14, paparazzi spotted the A-lister in New York City, wearing the next popular animal print.

Marking her grand return to Manhattan after a summer full of travel, Turner enlisted the help of her stylist, Kate Young, to secure Look 7 from Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2025. The 32-piece collection debuted in March during Paris Fashion Week. The skintight bodice, accented with grommets and corset-like lacing, was almost entirely made of snakeskin.

Sophie Turner arrived in New York City wearing Ludovic de Saint Sernin snakeskin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Turner has access to any bag on the market. But she stayed true to her dress's original runway styling and opted out of a tote entirely. Instead, she coordinated her peep-toe burgundy mules to her red, trimmed-down manicure. Oversize black sunglasses matched the dress's drama.

On the Fall 2025 catwalk, the dress read more autumnal alongside semi-sheer brown tights and complementary pointy pumps. The model also carried a croc-embossed clutch, another of-the-moment animal print. Similar to the dress's arched bodice, it was pierced with silver grommets, and interlacing threads.

A model wore Sophie's snakeskin dress on the Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since its debut in March, the snakeskin dress has made the rounds among fashion girls. In May, Miley Cyrus was the first A-lister to get her hands on it during her Something Beautiful press tour. The Grammy winner's stylist, Bradley Kenneth, paired it with sheer hosiery and strappy patent leather sandals.

Miley Cyrus got her hands on the same snakeskin in May 2025. (Image credit: @mileycyrus)

By July, the celeb-beloved look had slithered into Vittoria Ceretti's closet for Amina Muaddi’s store opening soirée in Paris. Similar to Turner, she (and her stylist, Natasha Colvin) summer-ified it with peep-toe ivory mules. According to Ludovic de Saint Sernin, LVMH Métiers d’Art "sourced the most beautiful python skins" for Ceretti, Cyrus, and most recently, Turner.

A few months later, it slithered into Vittoria Ceretti's closet. (Image credit: @natasha.colvin)

If the Ludovic de Saint Sernin look is this favored before the Fall 2025 collection drops, I can't wait to see which celebs wear it come autumn.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Snakeskin Dresses Inspired by Sophie Turner