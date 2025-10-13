It's been a long time coming: Taylor Swift is finally back in the Arrowhead Stadium stands for the October 12 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. And no, she's not concealing her game-day outfit behind a screen this time around.

Taylor Swift was front-and-center in a suite to cheer for her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at the Sunday night game. Her turn on the broadcast was faster than a surprise interception, but it was enough to glimpse her first official, televised look of the season: an oversize, custom jersey styled like a dress. All her WAG style signatures fans have missed—a blend of runway designers, sentimental jewelry, and No.1 fan gear—were back on display.

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game at Arrowhead Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer pulled what first appeared to be a retro Chiefs jersey, in black with the team's name embroidered in bright red. "Have a nice day, please recycle!" appeared in white beneath the team logo, and a red "13" was splashed across the back. Those touches helped ID the find as hailing from Ganni: the Copenhagen Fashion Week standout that also designed Swift's favorite recording studio New Balance sneaker collaboration during her Taylor's Version sessions. The paneled dress first appeared on Ganni's Spring 2025 runway, styled over wide-leg red trousers. (Marie Claire has requested more details on the design from Ganni. This post will be updated when the brand responds.)

Scandi brands like Ganni are a new choice for a Chiefs game, but Swift otherwise stayed true to her end zone signatures. Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail, the better to show off a pair of Louis Vuitton logo hoop earrings. She swapped out her Life of a Showgirl French manicure for glittering gold tips—a surefire way to enhance her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine. From afar, a stack of gold necklaces glittered above her jersey's open neckline.

A brief glimpse at Taylor Swift's outfit during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game on October 12. (Image credit: NBC/Peacock)

Taylor Swift's jersey first appeared on Ganni's Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Just 3 New Heights guests chopping it up at the game pic.twitter.com/jbMCVqIknVOctober 13, 2025

At press time, Swift's look otherwise remained a mystery from the waist down. (Full-body photos of her Chiefs-themed outfit were, unfortunately, unavailable.) Cameras did manage to catch the singer catching up with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and father-in-law-to-be Ed Kelce inside the suite.

This NFL season, Taylor Swift has so far taken a low-key approach to supporting fiancé Travis Kelce on game day. She's reportedly snuck into the stadium to cheer for him without getting snapped by cameras—and her outfits have only surfaced in photos from fellow Chiefs wives and girlfriends days afterward. But with The Life of a Showgirl's record-shattering debut week—and flurry of late-night interviews—behind her, she seems ready to celebrate in plain sight.

Taylor Swift has been a constant presence at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2025 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the past two seasons, Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs style has been as intentional as any look for a stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon or an album photoshoot. The singer has sourced a range of vintage Chiefs T-shirts and jackets; full-on runway looks by the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton; and tried-and-true official gear to show her team spirit. These outfits always incorporate heavy helpings of Chiefs red—plus coordinating red lipstick and a knee- or thigh-high leather boot.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On game day, Taylor Swift often mixes designer pieces with vintage fan gear and rare jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter the final score between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, Taylor Swift's appearance is a touchdown for fans who've waited all season to see her in the stands. There are even more onscreen scores to come: The singer reportedly has a "major announcement" headed for fans during Good Morning America's broadcast on October 13.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated.