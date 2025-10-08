After years of writing country-sounding songs, Sabrina Carpenter finally made her Grand Ole Opry debut. Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Patsy Cline once stood where she stood, but Carpenter's outfit for a night at the legendary Tennessee venue hailed from a disco-era designer.

Cowboy boots are practically required at the Opry, for patrons and performers alike. For the venue's centennial celebration, however, Carpenter styled a Cher-ish number, courtesy of the icon's longtime collaborator, Bob Mackie. "Thank you for the perfect dress," Carpenter wrote to Mackie after her Opry debut, alongside a close-up of her on-stage set.

Mackie created a one-shoulder black bodysuit for Carpenter, featuring a blend of sequins and sheer panels. (Everyone say, "Thank you Jared Ellner," her longtime stylist, for making it happen.) Fringed tassels—which cascaded beyond her ankles—transformed it into a makeshift little black dress. With each spin, they floated vertically to the stage, resulting in some fabulous mid-show photos.

Sabrina Carpenter swapped Dolly-core for custom Bob Mackie. (Image credit: @opry)

Swifties may recognize Mackie for his Vegas-esque headpieces, as showcased on Taylor Swift's various The Life of a Showgirl album covers. Among style enthusiasts, he's best known for his work with Cher. The two collaborated during The Sonny & Cher Show, The Cher Show, and beyond. Carpenter herself has worn Bob Mackie on four occasions, including at her 2025 MTV VMAs after-party, titled Sabrina54.

Last month, Carpenter wore Cher's exact Bob Mackie bodysuit at the star-studded soirée. The halter-neck bodysuit—and its mirror-appliquéd panels—debuted almost 50 years ago on The Cher Show. Tina Turner joined Cher during an April 1975 episode to sing "Shame Shame Shame." Each star twirled in custom Bob Mackie, but it was Cher's blue, black, and pink piece that Carpenter revived for the VMAs.

Cher - Shame Shame Shame (with Tina Turner) (The Cher Show, 04/27/1975) - YouTube Watch On

The vintage find left quite an impression on the Grammy winner. So much so, she tasked Mackie with creating a modern version of the bodysuit for her Opry debut. Her latest look shined with the same tentacle-like skirt, except it traded mirrors for sequins.

At the VMAs after-hours affair, Carpenter danced the night away in Piferi Rosalia platforms. At the Opry last night, she went with bedazzled platform pumps with rounded, closed toes.

Last month, Sabrina got her hands on an almost 50-year-old Bob Mackie design. (Image credit: Backgrid)

No one else is doing it like Bob Mackie. All these years later, the 85-year-old creative is still a fashion-girl favorite, adding Carpenter, Swift, and Miley Cyrus to his client list this year. Clearly, Mackie is Hollywood's ultimate showman.