Obviously, The Row played a part in Ashley Olsen's grand return to Hollywood.

Every September, the YES Scholars Gala hosts a star-studded affair. But on Sept. 4, the organization outdid itself: an Olsen twin RSVP'ed.

For her first red carpet walk since 2021, the creative director emerged from her The Row-filled closet with a trench-coat-turned-dress. The $6,550 Ryo Coat was made of sand-washed cupro toile: a vegan, silk-like fabric, stretching from the flat collar to the ankle-length hem. Its only closure was a single button around her neck, which remained undone.

Ashley joined her husband, Louis Eisner, and his mother, Lisa Eisner at the gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What did she layer underneath, you ask? That remains a mystery. Rumor has it, Olsen styled the khaki-colored coat all night, even while Shaboozy performed his chart-topping single, "A Bar Song." Knowing the minimalist, however, she likely wore it with elevated basics. Perhaps Zoë Kravitz's Sibem cashmere sweater or the Irene Skirt in Jennifer Lawrence's closet.

Olsen's visible accessories likely hailed from the New York label, too. As if she didn't look autumnal enough, she paired pointy pumps with an itty-bitty brown clutch. Though, the woven purse was hidden beside her fashion photographer mother-in-law, Lisa Eisner.

The Row Ryo Coat in Cupro $6,550 at The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen didn't join her twin at the fundraiser, which supports "high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural North Carolina." She secured box seats at the 2025 US Open. Instead, their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen held down the family fort.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart dressed the Wandavision star in a little black dress, courtesy of Rodarte Fall/Winter 2022. Though its lace and silk made it slightly more elevated, both sisters matched each other's October-ready energy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elizabeth walked the blue carpet alone, but in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the red carpet closed, the siblings joined each other inside the Bel-Air Country Club. The behind-the-scenes photo showcased Ashley's gold drop earrings, which were otherwise hidden during her step-and-repeat.

The sisters were seated together at the A-list event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both on and off-duty, Ashley Olsen has become synonymous with statement outerwear. In fact, at the 2021 CFDA Awards (her most recent red carpet) she wore a similar floor-length coat. It was November, so it was a heavier wool option from The Row's catalog.

While out and about, she also uses oversize jackets to avoid the paparazzi, shielding her face with thick lapels. Maybe that's why The Row jackets are some of the trickiest to track down—they're all in the Olsen twins's closets.