Jennifer Lawrence's Viral Toe Ring Sandals Look Surprisingly Classic With White Linen Pants
She's endorsed the trend for three summers straight.
Jennifer Lawrence isn't easing up on the toe ring sandal trend. This summer, her $865 Manolo Blahniks have gotten as much street time as her The Row flip-flops. On August 12, the Oscar winner wore the Franken-shoes for the umpteenth time—not with equally-viral bottoms, but universally-loved linen pants.
Lawrence's fellow New Yorkers are swapping seasonal styles for transitional fall outfits at record speed. (Two days ago, Zoë Kravitz gave wide-leg trousers a go.) But not Lawrence. She follows the same street style formula now as she did in June, starting with the Susa Flat Sandals. Once again, J.Law chose the tan Luggage colorway with criss-cross uppers, plus single rings around each big toe.
Protesting fall fashion's early arrival, Lawrence added on a ribbed tank top with lightweight linen trousers, both in stark, anti-autumn white. Turns out, they're vintage Balenciaga circa Spring/Summer 2002. With oversize pockets, knee patches, and tapered legs, her bottoms read more cargo pant-ish than traditional linen bottoms.
At this point, the Hunger Games alum can pull off any color combo, no matter how separated they are on the shade wheel. Lawrence paused her cord necklace streak for a beaded pendant made entirely of authentic turquoise stones, earning it a $4,500 resale rate.
Lawrence's cherry red pick, on the other hand, was a slouchy shoulder bag. No, not the $2,995 Hermès Victoria II Bag she's repeatedly sported this summer. It was a new suede style, which likely boasts a four-figure price tag, too. Oversize black sunglasses finished her off-duty outfit (and made for the perfect paparazzi-blocking shades).
When Lawrence debuted the Manolo Blahnik Susans in mid-2022, she usually paired them with denim of all shades and silhouettes. (Presumably with a white T-shirt on top.)
Fast forward to now: Lawrence's jeans have been overthrown by satin and linen pants alike—her newest pair being the Balenciaga cargos. Even as sandals season nears its end, knowing Lawrence, her toe-ring slides will be back for round five next summer.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.