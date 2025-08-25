Source Reveals Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Have Been "Spending Time" Together, After They're Seen Kissing in London
Footage of the pair walking arm in arm in Rome is going viral.
It looks like Zoë Kravitz has well and truly moved on following her split from fiancé Channing Tatum. According to multiple sources, the Big Little Lies actress has been hanging out with Harry Styles, and they've been spotted in more than one country together. While it's currently unclear just how serious Kravitz and Styles might be, fans likely weren't predicting the pair to be 2025's next big celebrity couple.
On Monday, August 25, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi re-shared footage of Kravitz and Styles in Rome, where they could be seen walking through the streets arm in arm.
An anonymous source also told the outlet, "Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles making out in Rita's in London after her premiere." Kravitz, of course, has been promoting her new movie, Caught Stealing, alongside her co-star, Austin Butler, and Styles was apparently present for the film's London premiere on August 19.
A source seemingly confirmed that Kravitz and Styles are dating, telling People, "He's been spending time with her while she's been on her press run." It's entirely possible the "Watermelon" singer and the Blink Twice director are keeping their relationship casual, or that they're simply just friends. But one thing is clear—fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation either way.
In February 2025, Kravitz spoke about her split from Tatum during the press tour for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," she told Elle. "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.