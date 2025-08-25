Source Reveals Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Have Been "Spending Time" Together, After They're Seen Kissing in London

It looks like Zoë Kravitz has well and truly moved on following her split from fiancé Channing Tatum. According to multiple sources, the Big Little Lies actress has been hanging out with Harry Styles, and they've been spotted in more than one country together. While it's currently unclear just how serious Kravitz and Styles might be, fans likely weren't predicting the pair to be 2025's next big celebrity couple.

On Monday, August 25, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi re-shared footage of Kravitz and Styles in Rome, where they could be seen walking through the streets arm in arm.

An anonymous source also told the outlet, "Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles making out in Rita's in London after her premiere." Kravitz, of course, has been promoting her new movie, Caught Stealing, alongside her co-star, Austin Butler, and Styles was apparently present for the film's London premiere on August 19.

A source seemingly confirmed that Kravitz and Styles are dating, telling People, "He's been spending time with her while she's been on her press run." It's entirely possible the "Watermelon" singer and the Blink Twice director are keeping their relationship casual, or that they're simply just friends. But one thing is clear—fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation either way.

In February 2025, Kravitz spoke about her split from Tatum during the press tour for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," she told Elle. "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."