Kaia Gerber Gives the Track Shorts Trend a French Girl Makeover With $395 Ballet Flats
No chunky sneakers here.
When the 2024 Olympics took over Paris last summer, the fashion set felt the games' impact all the way in L.A. Just as athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson went for gold, the track shorts trend resurged with strong support from Hailey Bieber. And now, they're back for round two.
The shorts' second coming began mid-July, when Zoë Kravitz pulled off a retro black-and-white pair. On July 29, the A-lister passed the baton to another It girl, Kaia Gerber. Taking cues from Kravitz, who styled them with Manolo Blahnik mules, the supermodel elevated the sporty staple with ballet flats. Gerber chose navy blue mini shorts, which stopped mid-thigh, similar to Kravitz's Adidas pair.
Her bottoms matched bow-embellished ballet flats, which appear to be the $395 Cendrillon shoes from Repetto, her favorite French footwear brand. Gerber wore the Classic Blue style this time, but she also owns them in white, black, and brown. Chunky sneakers would've been the obvious choice for a track shorts set—perhaps her now-signature On Cloudnova Sneakers. However, by coupling them with Repettos, the shorts leaned surprisingly Parisian. (It's the Gerber effect—she can make any piece look French.)
Next, Gerber channeled Kravitz once more, with an oversize red T-shirt, plus a baggy black crewneck overtop. Kravitz didn't hold back on the accessories—she frosted herself in a $30,750 Jessica McCormack ring. Gerber, on the other hand, opted out of any jewelry, instead carrying a canvas tote and an unmarked black carry-all. It was noticeably missing the grommets on her go-to Paloma Wool, so there's a chance its a new find.
Technically, track season ended in June and won't return until March. But if anyone can keep the track train rolling, it's Gerber. The trick to channeling the revival? Wear them with anti-track shoes à la Gerber's ballet flats. Or, if you're feeling bold, Kravitz's peep-toe pumps.
Shop Track Shorts Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.