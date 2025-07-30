Kaia Gerber Gives the Track Shorts Trend a French Girl Makeover With $395 Ballet Flats

Kaia Gerber was spotted wearing the track shorts trend with ballet flats
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When the 2024 Olympics took over Paris last summer, the fashion set felt the games' impact all the way in L.A. Just as athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson went for gold, the track shorts trend resurged with strong support from Hailey Bieber. And now, they're back for round two.

The shorts' second coming began mid-July, when Zoë Kravitz pulled off a retro black-and-white pair. On July 29, the A-lister passed the baton to another It girl, Kaia Gerber. Taking cues from Kravitz, who styled them with Manolo Blahnik mules, the supermodel elevated the sporty staple with ballet flats. Gerber chose navy blue mini shorts, which stopped mid-thigh, similar to Kravitz's Adidas pair.

Her bottoms matched bow-embellished ballet flats, which appear to be the $395 Cendrillon shoes from Repetto, her favorite French footwear brand. Gerber wore the Classic Blue style this time, but she also owns them in white, black, and brown. Chunky sneakers would've been the obvious choice for a track shorts set—perhaps her now-signature On Cloudnova Sneakers. However, by coupling them with Repettos, the shorts leaned surprisingly Parisian. (It's the Gerber effect—she can make any piece look French.)

Out and about in L.A., Kaia pulled off track shorts with ballet flats.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Next, Gerber channeled Kravitz once more, with an oversize red T-shirt, plus a baggy black crewneck overtop. Kravitz didn't hold back on the accessories—she frosted herself in a $30,750 Jessica McCormack ring. Gerber, on the other hand, opted out of any jewelry, instead carrying a canvas tote and an unmarked black carry-all. It was noticeably missing the grommets on her go-to Paloma Wool, so there's a chance its a new find.

Cendrillon Ballet Flats
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballet Flats

Technically, track season ended in June and won't return until March. But if anyone can keep the track train rolling, it's Gerber. The trick to channeling the revival? Wear them with anti-track shoes à la Gerber's ballet flats. Or, if you're feeling bold, Kravitz's peep-toe pumps.

