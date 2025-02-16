Cynthia Erivo's Sculptural 2025 BAFTAs Gown Sure Looks Like an Ariana Grande Homage

Wicked costars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande seem to have developed an impenetrable friendship, which might just include copying each other's fashion choices. Erivo arrived at the 2025 BAFTAs without Grande, but the pop star's influence was very much evident in the actress's outfit details.

For the prestigious awards ceremony, Erivo wore a dramatic, floor-length custom Louis Vuitton gown styled by Jason Bolden made from white lace, and featuring a sheer breastplate. Having arrived wearing a long white coat over her shoulders, Erivo removed it to reveal her strapless gown and the sculptural breastplate attached to the bodice. She completed the outfit with white strappy heels, diamond drop Tiffany & Co. earrings, and a matching bracelet, both featuring huge emeralds—a nod to Elphaba's famous skin tone.

Cynthia Erivo arrived at the BAFTAs wearing a coat over her shoulders. (Image credit: Getty Images for BAFTA)

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton for the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images for BAFTA)

Erivo and Grande's close friendship was well documented throughout the Wicked press tour, with the pair even inspiring an entire meme. As a result, it's completely unsurprising that Erivo's Louis Vuitton lace gown is reminiscent of a dress recently worn by Grande. Gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter in February 2025, Grande wore a white lace gown with an oversize breastplate—which looked a lot like wings—from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection.

From the side, Erivo's Louis Vuitton gown looks similar to Grande's Schiaparelli dress. (Image credit: Getty Images for BAFTA)

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) A photo posted by on

Erivo's intricate manicures, which have even featured diamonds, have become an important part of the actress's outfits. At the BAFTAs, Erivo used her Louis Vuitton lace breastplate as a backdrop for her nails, which were just as dazzling as ever.

Erivo's manicure at the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images for BAFTA)

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Erivo and Grande discussed the importance of the friendship they developed on the set of Wicked. "We needed real connection, and we needed to lead this with love—even in the moments that are supposed to be fraught with tension within the piece," Erivo told the outlet. Grande confirmed that playing Glinda and Elphaba led to a real closeness. "We both really took the time to get to know the other person and where we've been," the "7 Rings" singer explained. "What our little wounds are. What our little things are."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors