Demi Moore Channels Meghan Markle in a Navy Blazer and 3D Floral Dress

Demi Moore attends the &quot;The Substance&quot; Premiere at Cinematheque Francaise on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

In 2015, my closet was all 3D florals, colorful blazers, and cap-toe pumps (essentially, the OG fashion blogger starter pack). And though these trends have been mostly dormant over recent years, Demi Moore has brought them squarely back into the limelight with her latest red carpet appearance.

At the Paris premiere of her new thriller movie The Substance on Nov. 5, Moore was positively blooming. Her knee-length dress was covered entirely in multi-colored 3D floral appliqués and was tied at the waist with a posh bow. Over top, she wore an impeccably tailored navy coat with gold buttons and embellished detailing on the pockets. The combination felt prim and proper—the kind of thing someone like Meghan Markle might wear to Sunday afternoon tea.

Demi Moore attends the "The Substance" Premiere at Cinematheque Francaise on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France

Demi Moore wears a 3D floral dress to the Prais premiere of "The Substance."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore also wore black-and-white cap-toe pumps; she carried a salmon-colored clutch with a rose closure (it matched her floral dress to a T). Moore's long, dark hair was worn straight and her lips were coated in a pinky gloss that coordinated with her clutch.

Demi Moore attends the "The Substance" Premiere at Cinematheque Francaise on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France

Moore looked positively royal with simple glam and a coral clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another such supporter of these 2010s trends is none other than Meghan Markle. In fact, Moore's outfit is basically her signature look. The former royal loves a floral dress topped with a crisp blazer and even has an affinity for cap-toe shoes. Though some may consider the latter a little dated, Markle and Moore both are shining evidence of the shoe style's timelessness.

meghan markle wears a green floral dress and black blazer with pumps

Meghan Markle wears a floral dress with pointed-toe pumps while out with Prince Harry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Same outfit, different fonts—and yet both so stylish.

Shop Pieces Inspired By Demi Moore and Meghan Markle

27 EDIT Mara Pump
Naturalizer 27 Edit Mara Pump

Elliatt Anthea Short-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Appliqué Mini Dress
Elliatt Anthea Short-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Appliqué Mini Dress

شنطة كلتش Margalit
Olga Berg Margalit Crystal Lock Clutch

The Longline Blazer in Bi-Stretch Twill
Ann Taylor The Longline Blazer

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

