Demi Moore Channels Meghan Markle in a Navy Blazer and 3D Floral Dress
This look is fit for the Duchess.
In 2015, my closet was all 3D florals, colorful blazers, and cap-toe pumps (essentially, the OG fashion blogger starter pack). And though these trends have been mostly dormant over recent years, Demi Moore has brought them squarely back into the limelight with her latest red carpet appearance.
At the Paris premiere of her new thriller movie The Substance on Nov. 5, Moore was positively blooming. Her knee-length dress was covered entirely in multi-colored 3D floral appliqués and was tied at the waist with a posh bow. Over top, she wore an impeccably tailored navy coat with gold buttons and embellished detailing on the pockets. The combination felt prim and proper—the kind of thing someone like Meghan Markle might wear to Sunday afternoon tea.
Moore also wore black-and-white cap-toe pumps; she carried a salmon-colored clutch with a rose closure (it matched her floral dress to a T). Moore's long, dark hair was worn straight and her lips were coated in a pinky gloss that coordinated with her clutch.
Another such supporter of these 2010s trends is none other than Meghan Markle. In fact, Moore's outfit is basically her signature look. The former royal loves a floral dress topped with a crisp blazer and even has an affinity for cap-toe shoes. Though some may consider the latter a little dated, Markle and Moore both are shining evidence of the shoe style's timelessness.
Same outfit, different fonts—and yet both so stylish.
Shop Pieces Inspired By Demi Moore and Meghan Markle
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince William Shares the "Tough Question" Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keep Asking Him
"My children ask me this regularly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
A Nationwide Reaction to the 2024 Election
How are people feeling in this moment? Marie Claire spoke to folks across the country to find out what they were thinking as they cast their votes and waited to hear the results.
By The Editors Published
-
Taylor Swift Fan Reacts to Star Apparently Wearing Her Chiefs Jacket After Buying It on eBay
A pretty cool claim to fame.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is the Mood Board for Winter Brides Everywhere in an All-White Sweater Dress and Coat
Save this sweater dress and coat to your Pinterest ASAP.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Oprah Debuts a Pearlescent Power Suit at Kamala Harris's Final Campaign Rally in Pennsylvania
Her speech and her shirt made statements.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Democrat Blue Hat and $1,050 Jacquemus Bag Before Election Day
It's an emotional support look if I've ever seen one.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Makes the Case for a Fall Legging Renaissance in Combat Boots and the Perfect Plaid Trench
The 'Dawson's Creek' star pulled her 2010s leggings out of storage for this nostalgic fall outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers
This season's biggest shoe has entered the chat.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Poster Child for Fall’s Cow Print Trend, in a Fur Coat and Matching Fendi Baguette
The singer breathed new life into 2019's cow print craze with a stylish dinner date ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots
The look feels so un-J.Lo.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Transforms Into Betty Davis for Halloween, Sparking Rumors of a Future Rock Album
The pop star may have used her Halloween costume to hint at her next project.
By Hanna Lustig Published