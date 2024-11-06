Demi Moore Channels Meghan Markle in a Navy Blazer and 3D Floral Dress

In 2015, my closet was all 3D florals, colorful blazers, and cap-toe pumps (essentially, the OG fashion blogger starter pack). And though these trends have been mostly dormant over recent years, Demi Moore has brought them squarely back into the limelight with her latest red carpet appearance.

At the Paris premiere of her new thriller movie The Substance on Nov. 5, Moore was positively blooming. Her knee-length dress was covered entirely in multi-colored 3D floral appliqués and was tied at the waist with a posh bow. Over top, she wore an impeccably tailored navy coat with gold buttons and embellished detailing on the pockets. The combination felt prim and proper—the kind of thing someone like Meghan Markle might wear to Sunday afternoon tea.

Demi Moore wears a 3D floral dress to the Prais premiere of "The Substance." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore also wore black-and-white cap-toe pumps; she carried a salmon-colored clutch with a rose closure (it matched her floral dress to a T). Moore's long, dark hair was worn straight and her lips were coated in a pinky gloss that coordinated with her clutch.

Moore looked positively royal with simple glam and a coral clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another such supporter of these 2010s trends is none other than Meghan Markle. In fact, Moore's outfit is basically her signature look. The former royal loves a floral dress topped with a crisp blazer and even has an affinity for cap-toe shoes. Though some may consider the latter a little dated, Markle and Moore both are shining evidence of the shoe style's timelessness.

Meghan Markle wears a floral dress with pointed-toe pumps while out with Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Same outfit, different fonts—and yet both so stylish.

Shop Pieces Inspired By Demi Moore and Meghan Markle

Naturalizer 27 Edit Mara Pump $130 at Naturalizer

Elliatt Anthea Short-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Appliqué Mini Dress $249.95 at Anthropologie

Olga Berg Margalit Crystal Lock Clutch $95 at Revolve