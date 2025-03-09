Rihanna Styles a Rare Vintage Fendi Bag With an Oversize Coat and Pointed-Toe Boots for Dinner at Giorgio Baldi
The Fenty Beauty founder's bag collection is unmatched.
Rihanna has a huge collection of designer bags, with her closet carrying everything from Louis Vuitton to Dior and Fendi. For a solo outing to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, March 7, the Fenty Beauty founder styled a rare vintage bag with an oversize black coat and pointed-toe heeled boots.
The restaurant, which is a celeb-loved destination, recently reopened after closing during the Los Angeles wildfires. Rihanna wore a floor-length, oversize black coat, with black leather boots, featuring a pointed-toe and a heel, while carrying a vintage Fendi monogram print pouch bag.
The "Umbrella" singer accessorized her purse with a fur tail bag charm. Unfortunately, Rihanna's Fendi handbag won't be easy to hunt down, although speedy online shoppers might be able to secure one from a reseller.
Rebecca Taylor
Max Mara
MANGO
Rihanna wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, while her skin had an effortless, dewy glow. For makeup, the beauty icon chose a light red gloss, and wore highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones. She also wore a pair of small diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.
In honor of International Women's Day, Rihanna posted some previously unseen photos taken in the delivery room when she gave birth to her two sons—RZA and Riot Rose. She captioned the snaps, "by far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman…my little miracles!" The caption continued, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don't ask, a lot was happening."
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)
A photo posted by on
In a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Rihanna revealed that she's been working on new music. "I think music is my freedom," she told the outlet. "I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years." After she teased her retirement from music on multiple occasions, fans will be relieved to know a new Rihanna album is really on the way.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Lady Gaga Discusses Her Psychosis Diagnosis
"I hate feeling defined by it. It felt like something I felt ashamed of."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Visit to Rome Thrown Into "Doubt"
The royals were set to visit Rome and Ravenna, and meet with Pope Francis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Son Prince Archie Are Basically Twins
The Duchess of Sussex just shared a throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Replaces a Standard Suitcase With Three Louis Vuitton and Dior Travel Bags
Talk about flying first class.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Celebrates Her 37th Year Wearing a Reinvented Birthday Suit and $4,500 Dior Bag
A new take on the birthday girl uniform.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Co-Sign the Pinstripe Trend in Matching Gray Power Suits
The pair coordinated in pinstripes and oversize office-ready suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Expertly Styles the Rich-Girl Trench Coat Trend With a $6,900 Bottega Veneta Bag
Quite an accomplishment.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Remixes the Rich-Looking Snakeskin Trend With Baggy Jeans
Her outfit is the real feast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I’m Swapping My Winter Boots for These Cozy, A-Lister-Approved Uggs
They're on major sale, too.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate Date Night Outfits in His-and-Hers Trench Coats
Ri combined leather, denim, and snake print in one textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna's Spicy Savage x Fenty Lingerie Campaign Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Mood Board
Her latest campaign is a V-day mood board.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published