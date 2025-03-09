Rihanna has a huge collection of designer bags, with her closet carrying everything from Louis Vuitton to Dior and Fendi. For a solo outing to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, March 7, the Fenty Beauty founder styled a rare vintage bag with an oversize black coat and pointed-toe heeled boots.

The restaurant, which is a celeb-loved destination, recently reopened after closing during the Los Angeles wildfires. Rihanna wore a floor-length, oversize black coat, with black leather boots, featuring a pointed-toe and a heel, while carrying a vintage Fendi monogram print pouch bag.

The "Umbrella" singer accessorized her purse with a fur tail bag charm. Unfortunately, Rihanna's Fendi handbag won't be easy to hunt down, although speedy online shoppers might be able to secure one from a reseller.

Rihanna wearing a floor-length, oversize black coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, while her skin had an effortless, dewy glow. For makeup, the beauty icon chose a light red gloss, and wore highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones. She also wore a pair of small diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

Rihanna carrying her rare, vintage Fendi bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In honor of International Women's Day, Rihanna posted some previously unseen photos taken in the delivery room when she gave birth to her two sons—RZA and Riot Rose. She captioned the snaps, "by far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman…my little miracles!" The caption continued, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don't ask, a lot was happening."

In a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Rihanna revealed that she's been working on new music. "I think music is my freedom," she told the outlet. "I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years." After she teased her retirement from music on multiple occasions, fans will be relieved to know a new Rihanna album is really on the way.

