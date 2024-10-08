Katie Holmes's Favorite Tote Bag Is on Rare Sale for Amazon Prime Day

If there's one style star who's regularly talked in the Marie Claire office, it's Katie Holmes. She's the queen of high-low dressing (most recently she wore under-$150 slingback flats with a luxurious leather jacket) and a master of elevating budget-friendly items like her favorite Madewell tote bag. Naturally, when I caught wind that Holmes's Madewell go-to is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, the Marie Claire shopping Slack channel blew up.

Madewell's Essential Bucket Tote is a regular co-star in Holmes's street style. She's carried the leather tote on plenty of occasions over the years, with everything from a designer dress and fisherman sandals to a button-up and gray sweatpants. Now, we can all grab her top-tier wardrobe basic during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day on October 8 and 9, for a whopping 25 percent off. (While her exact chocolate raisin shade may not included in the sale, you can still steal her style at a discount on the just-as-essential shades of black and brown.)

Holmes' Madewell bucket bag regularly makes an appearance in her errands outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's easy to see why Holmes is constantly reaching for her Madewell tote—the bag is made from sleek genuine leather, features shining gold hardware, and is roomy enough for your 15-inch laptop. Plus, the addition of an interior pocket and a magnetic-top closure makes it practical enough to be a worthy choice for your work bag. Dare we say it may be just as luxurious as Holmes's other favorite, her Mansur Gavriel tote bag?

It's rare for Madewell's Bucket Bag to go on sale; even rarer for it to come with Amazon's free shipping. Clearly, this is an October Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. And if you're curious about other on-sale Madewell bags, I've got you covered with a few noteworthy finds I think are right up Holmes's alley.