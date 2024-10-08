Katie Holmes's Favorite Tote Bag Is on Rare Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Now's your chance to grab the celeb-approved style for under $150.
If there's one style star who's regularly talked in the Marie Claire office, it's Katie Holmes. She's the queen of high-low dressing (most recently she wore under-$150 slingback flats with a luxurious leather jacket) and a master of elevating budget-friendly items like her favorite Madewell tote bag. Naturally, when I caught wind that Holmes's Madewell go-to is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, the Marie Claire shopping Slack channel blew up.
Madewell's Essential Bucket Tote is a regular co-star in Holmes's street style. She's carried the leather tote on plenty of occasions over the years, with everything from a designer dress and fisherman sandals to a button-up and gray sweatpants. Now, we can all grab her top-tier wardrobe basic during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day on October 8 and 9, for a whopping 25 percent off. (While her exact chocolate raisin shade may not included in the sale, you can still steal her style at a discount on the just-as-essential shades of black and brown.)
It's easy to see why Holmes is constantly reaching for her Madewell tote—the bag is made from sleek genuine leather, features shining gold hardware, and is roomy enough for your 15-inch laptop. Plus, the addition of an interior pocket and a magnetic-top closure makes it practical enough to be a worthy choice for your work bag. Dare we say it may be just as luxurious as Holmes's other favorite, her Mansur Gavriel tote bag?
It's rare for Madewell's Bucket Bag to go on sale; even rarer for it to come with Amazon's free shipping. Clearly, this is an October Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. And if you're curious about other on-sale Madewell bags, I've got you covered with a few noteworthy finds I think are right up Holmes's alley.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
