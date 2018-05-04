Today's Top Stories
NFL Cheerleaders Fighting Against Harassment
See Ashley Graham's Unretouched Swimsuit Campaign
12 Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Try
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

The Most Scandalous Met Gala Dress the Year You Were Born

Kendall Jenner, Madonna, and many other stars have taken some pretty risqué risks at the fashion event.

Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Getty Images

The Met Gala—the Super Bowl of Fashion—requires an OTT oufit. And for some celebrities, over the top means extremely revealing (a.k.a "naked dresses"). Over the past 70 years of the Met Gala, we've seen just about everything from bare backs to side boobs to sky-high slits. Click through to see some of the most scandalous dresses your favorite stars have worn to the event.

1 of 30
Getty Images
Diana Ross, 1981

While the dresses weren't quite as scandalous in the 80s, Diana Ross' ruffled can-can-like dress was definitely a show stopper.

2 of 30
Getty Images
Cher, 1985

Cher has worn a number of revealing dresses to events over the years, but this one is particularly memorable. The sparkly, sheer, mesh top only has strategically placed feather-shaped embellishments to hide her breasts.

3 of 30
Getty Images
Jolanda Addolori (with Anthony Quinn), 1987

Dresses worn during the 80s to the Met Gala weren't quite as scandalous as ones we see celebrities wearing today. Rather, they tended to mimic figure-skater costumes with their mesh tops (seen on the previous slide, too).

4 of 30
Getty Images
Gina Lollobrigida, 1988

Gina Lollobrigida's dress might not be all that outrageous, but it's definitely noteworthy for its sheer fabric, sensuous cleavage, and gold embellishments that make her look goddess-like.

5 of 30
Getty Images
Geraldo Rivera and C.C. Dyer, 1989

Geraldo Rivera's now ex-wife, C.C Dyer, wore a brown-and-black tulle dress to the 1989 Met Gala—and her boobs were clearly outlined in the mesh fabric.

6 of 30
Getty Images
Iman, 1990

While it's not all the scandalous, in 1990 David Bowie's soon-to-be wife wore a tight-fitting dress that accentuated her cleavage.

7 of 30
Getty Images
Calvin and Kelly Klein, 1991

Kelly clearly has an affinity for sheer gowns. Calvin and Kelly also attended the Met Gala the previous year, and Kelly's stunning gold dress was fairly see-through and featured a high side-slit that showed off her left leg.

8 of 30
Getty Images
Kelly Klein (with Calvin Klein), 1992

The man behind the popular fashion house and his now ex-wife, Kelly Klein, attended the Met Gala in 1992. Kelly wore a sparkly, almost see-through gown.

9 of 30
Getty Images
Lynda Carter and Blaine Trump, 1993

The Wonder Woman actress and Robert Trump's now ex-wife became Met Gala friends, undoubtedly because they both decided to wear sheer-top gowns in 1993 to celebrate Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style.

10 of 30
Getty Images
Veronica Webb, 1994

The American model attended the Met Gala in a tight, black, latex dress with multiple circular cut-outs that revealed her midriff.

11 of 30
Getty Images
Goldie Hawn and Clarissa Bronfman, 1995

During the 1995 Met Gala, both Goldie Hawn and Clarissa Bronfman, pictured together here, wore scandalous dresses. Hawn's nipples are visible through her satin gown, and Bronfman's entire flower-stitched gown was see-through, too.

12 of 30
Getty Images
Linda Evangelista, 1996

When model Linda Evangelista attended the Met Gala in 1996 with her then-fiancé Kyle MacLachlan, she opted to wear a brown, textured gown sans bra—and her nipples were noticeably visible.

13 of 30
Getty Images
Valerie Monroe Shakespeare, 1997

Fulcrum Gallery desinger Valerie Monroe Shakespeare wore a dress with a completely see-through top—and she decided to forgo a bra or nipple pasties. Quite a scandalous option!

14 of 30
Getty Images
Vera Wang, 1998

Designer Vera Wang made a statement when she wore a see-through, lace-y black dress during the 1998 Met Gala.

15 of 30
Getty Images
Liz Hurley, 1999

Liz Hurley walked the Met Gala red carpet in 1999 wearing a black black taffeta gown with an intense plunging neckline and dramatic side-slit.

16 of 30
Getty Images
Victoria Beckham, 2001

Victoria Beckham made a bold decision when she wore a see-through silver-and-gold, tulle dress in 2001.

17 of 30
Getty Images
Melania Knauss (Trump), 2004

In 2004, Donald Trump proposed to Melania Knauss during the Met Gala—and now, as the present-day first lady, she wouldn't be caught in anything exposing as much skin as this midriff-revealing gown.

18 of 30
Getty Images
Carey Lowell, 2005

In 2005, actor Richard Gere and his then-wife Carey Lowell attended the Met Gala, and she wore a black gown that's tasteful with a side of scandal: lace-y cutouts around her waist and up the front of the dress.

19 of 30
Getty Images
Hofit Golan, 2006

During the 2006 Met Gala, the spokesmodel, pictured here with Scott Henschel, wore a revealing cutout gown, showing off her bare midriff and cleavage.

20 of 30
Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2007

Backless gowns are quite a Met Gala trend—celebrities including Jessica Simpson, Gisele Bündchen, and Renee Zellweger have all be spotted on the red carpet wearing them.

21 of 30
Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen, 2008

Gisele Bündchen rolled up to the 2008 Met Gala in a blush pink, satin Versace gown that completely exposed her back and also featured a deep-V neckline and side cut-outs.

22 of 30
Getty Images
Miranda Kerr, 2009

In 2009, Kerr showed off her bare midriff in a Jill Sanders black fringe dress that's reminiscent of Rose McGowan's iconic chain dress from the 1998 VMA Awards.

23 of 30
Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2010

Blake Lively shook things up a bit when she chose to wear a very short, one-shoulder dress to the Met Gala in 2010. It's typical for celebrities to wear elegant gowns to the event, and Lively's ruffled blue dress stood out from the crowd.

24 of 30
Getty Images
Renee Zellweger, 2011

The actress daringly walked the Met Gala red carpet in a dramatic backless, gold Carolina Herrera gown, showing off her muscular definition.

25 of 30
Getty Images
Heidi Klum, 2012

Heidi Klum stepped on the 2012 Met Gala red carpet in a barely-there lace Escada gown, and naturally, heads were turning, especially because of the dress' high side-slit.

26 of 30
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 2013

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a black and gold Gucci gown with a sheer, mesh top for the 2013 Met Gala.

27 of 30
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, 2014

In 2014, Chrissy flaunted a little side boob in her custom-designed Ralph Lauren gown outside the Met.

28 of 30
Getty Images
Beyoncé, 2015

Though she was the last one to arrive to the 2015 Met Gala, Beyoncé made quite the statement in this Givenchy sheer, pink-and-green-bejeweled dress.

29 of 30
Getty Images
Madonna, 2016

In 2016, Madonna stepped out on the red carpet in an outfit with fabric cutouts exposing her boobs—but her nipples were covered by black diamond pasties. Like Kendall Jenner, the singer's backside wasn't covered, revealing her strap-y thong.

30 of 30
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner, 2017

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer chainmail dress with an asymmetrical shoulder-to-hip slit to last year's Met Gala. From the back, Jenner's black thong is clearly visible, making it quite a scandalous "naked dress."

