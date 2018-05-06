Today's Top Stories
All the Best Looks from the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Getty Images

Here are the best looks from the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The New York Hilton Midtown.

Lea Michele
Angelica Ross
Alexis Bledel
Laverne Cox
Samira Wiley
Melissa Ethridge
Hannah Hart
Adam Lambert
Frankie Grande
