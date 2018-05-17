Today's Top Stories
These Stars Saved Their Sexiest Dresses for Cannes' amfAR Gala

Oh yes, there were definitely sheer gowns.

Getty Images

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival wraps up on Saturday, so celebrities are bringing out their very best looks for the final festivities. For the amfAR gala on Thursday, stars like Kristen Stewart and Elsa Hosk wore their most glamorous designer pieces. Other celebrities opted for sheer, sexy dresses—a style we’ve seen repeatedly on the Cannes red carpet. In case you missed any of the looks from the event, catch up, ahead.

1 of 16
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
2 of 16
Getty Images
Elsa Hosk

In Ermanno Scervino

3 of 16
Getty Images
Heidi Klum
4 of 16
Getty Images
Paris Hilton
5 of 16
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
6 of 16
Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
7 of 16
Getty Images
Michelle Rodriguez
8 of 16
Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro

In David Koma

9 of 16
Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
10 of 16
Getty Images
Milla Jovovich
11 of 16
Getty Images
Laura Harrier
12 of 16
Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger
13 of 16
Getty Images
Adriana Lima
14 of 16
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio

In Elie Saab, Chopard jewelry

15 of 16
Getty Images
Martha Hunt
16 of 16
Getty Images
Maria Borges

In a Roberto Cavalli Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

