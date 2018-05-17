These Stars Saved Their Sexiest Dresses for Cannes' amfAR Gala

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival wraps up on Saturday, so celebrities are bringing out their very best looks for the final festivities. For the amfAR gala on Thursday, stars like Kristen Stewart and Elsa Hosk wore their most glamorous designer pieces. Other celebrities opted for sheer, sexy dresses—a style we’ve seen repeatedly on the Cannes red carpet. In case you missed any of the looks from the event, catch up, ahead.