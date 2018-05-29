Everything You Need to Know About the Louis Vuitton Cruise '19 Show

The Welcome invitation to @louisvuitton cruise show. The art of travel is at the core of @louisVuitton. Some of my favorites: a sachet full of the unforgettable smell of the south of france to take with me, plus a favorite passport holder in the color 🍊🧡🧡

A post shared by Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) on May 28, 2018 at 3:27am PDT