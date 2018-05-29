Everything You Need to Know About the Louis Vuitton Cruise '19 Show

Cat bags! Sneaker-boots! Feathers!
Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton isn’t going anywhere. Last week, the fashion house renewed his contract as creative director and over the weekend, the French fashion designer lived up to his artistic legacy by treating guests to a spectacular Cruise 2019 show. The runway took place at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence inside a sculptural maze. Ghesquière drew inspiration from the natural surroundings, infusing his clothes with elements from the garden. This was the designer's fifth Resort collection for Louis Vuitton, and a memorable one at that. Here, what you need to know about the show.
Models walked through the Joan Miró’s Labyrinthe, a life-size maze of sculptures that overlooked the hills of Saint-Paul-de-Vence.
The fashion house's muses were all in attendance: Jennifer Connelly, Lea Seydoux, and Emma Stone.
The result? Avant-garde creations like this sneaker-boot hybrid.
This isn't the first time Ghesquière drew inspiration from architecture. His resort 2018 collection was held at the Miho Museum, near Kyoto.
This belongs in an editorial spread. Or on The Bachelorette.
Worn under an embroidered, sheer duster coat.
Prediction: This bag will be everywhere next season.
Ghesquière and Coddington worked on a collection of bags based on the sketches she does of her cats and his dog. This cat-motif purse popped up on the runway.
Guests were treated to several dinners and parties around Cannes because Ghesquière knows how to provide an experience.