9 Classic Meghan Markle Outfits She Probably Wouldn't Wear as a Royal

Meghan Markle has been stylish since long before she met Prince Harry or thought of joining the royal family. But, now that she's a duchess, there are definitely more restrictions on what she can wear and what etiquette says she shouldn't. Here are nine iconic looks Meghan stepped out in before the royal wedding that she probably wouldn't wear today.
The MOTHER jeans with a slit in the knee that Meghan wore to accompany Prince Harry to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto were instantly iconic, but not something we're likely to see Meghan wear in public again now that she's a Duchess. The Queen famously prefers that women wear dresses and Meghan was reportedly vetoed when she tried to pull a tuxedo to wear during her Australian tour later this year, so ripped jeans would be a hard sell.
In 2015, Meghan turned heads this this stunning silver dress at the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. For royals, however, cleavage is a no-no. Princess Diana even famously carried "cleavage bags" — clutches that she could use to strategically cover any hint of cleavage with an outfit.
Meghan wore this hot black mini dress to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013 (in London, no less). While the top of the dress is royal-approved, the length is not. Royals opt for longer dress lengths—it's unlikely anything above the knee would make the cut.
Unless you're a young prince, shorts aren't likely to be in your royal wardrobe. It goes back to the same rule that calls for longer skirts—showing the knee isn't advised.
Meghan has been a fan of tennis since before she joined the royal family, but she's had to change some of her style for watching matches. In 2016, when she attended Wimbledon as a Normal, Meghan wore this black and white hat to shield her from the sun. As a royal, she isn't allowed to. The reason? Now, she watches from the Royal Box, wear spectators aren't allowed wear hats, lest they block the view of other guests.
While royal ladies are definitely allowed to wear trousers (especially when they're appearing somewhere casual or just out and about), tradition dictates that they pair them with a blazer or cardigan, meaning this ensemble would be incomplete for a duchess.
While there doesn't seem to be a specific rule prohibiting it, you just don't see royals in leather jackets. Even Kate Middleton, who wore them before her marriage to William in 2011, seems to have given them up. Expect to see Meghan in blazers and cardigans going forward.
Don't expect to see Meghan in these strappy shoes again—or anything with an open toe for that matter. Royal etiquette requires that women wear closed-toed shoes as open-toed shoes are considered informal.
Even Meghan's post-engagement, pre-wedding style shows off the last of her non-royal fashion freedom. At her engagement photo call, Meghan showed off bare legs, but the Queen requires that women in the royal family wear pantyhose.