9 Classic Meghan Markle Outfits She Probably Wouldn't Wear as a Royal

These Ripped Jeans

The MOTHER jeans with a slit in the knee that Meghan wore to accompany Prince Harry to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto were instantly iconic, but not something we're likely to see Meghan wear in public again now that she's a Duchess. The Queen famously prefers that women wear dresses and Meghan was reportedly vetoed when she tried to pull a tuxedo to wear during her Australian tour later this year, so ripped jeans would be a hard sell.