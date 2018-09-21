image
Ban.do's Huge Warehouse Sale Will Help You Say Goodbye to Summer the Right Way

image
Street Style - LFW September 2018
Getty ImagesChristian Vierig

Ban.do's products make you feel good just by looking at them, and this weekend there's a whole lot of good coming your way. Hundreds of items will be marked down during the retailer's bi-annual warehouse sale. On September 22 and 23, shoppers will receive up to 80 percent off clothing, bags, and accessories. Plus, if you're in L.A. and can show up to the store IRL, you'll have the opportunity to win a $500 gift card, free La Croix for a year (screaming), a tote bag, and more. But if you'd much rather stay on your couch and mourn the end of summer, we've rounded up the best sale items under $50, below.

1 A Cute Koozie
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $3

SHOP IT

Peter Kavinsky would want you to buy this.

2 A Cheeky Card Set
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $4

SHOP IT

Forego cheesy birthday and thank you cards and send notes from this compliment card set instead. "You are so good looking." (Thanks, I know.) "Your parents must be obnoxiously proud of you." (You'd be surprised.)

3 A '90s-Inspired Backpack
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $16

SHOP IT

Found: the gym bag you'll be carrying around for the next three months.

4 "Free Refills" Cup
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $7

SHOP IT

Take this tumbler with you to the concession stand at a Yankees game, then report back to me.

5 A Go-with-Anything Crossbody
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $12

SHOP IT

Behold the adult version of a lunch bag: a crossbody with insulated lining. (Not not going to stuff a sandwich in here.)

6 Tassled Paperclips
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $5

SHOP IT

This is what they call an unnecessary purchase, but hey, if the paper clip fits...

7 A Comfy One-Piece Suit
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $40

SHOP IT

In denial that winter is coming? Same. Buy this cute swimsuit for spring and we'll both pretend like it's not about to be freezing.

8 A Pyramid Candle
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $10

SHOP IT

This tie-dye pyramid candle has a hidden crystal (!) planted inside.

9 A Big Canvas Tote
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $12

SHOP IT

Keep all of your sh*t together—from your phone and laptop to wallet and lipstick—in this canvas tote bag that's way bigger than it looks.

10 A New Work Tee
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $18

SHOP IT

Describe yourself in one t-shirt.

11 An Empowering Yoga Mat
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $12

SHOP IT

Jen Gotch, founder and chief creative officer of Ban.do, previously told MarieClaire.com that this yoga mat is "super soft and cushioned." Plus, "every time I roll it out, I get a compliment!"

12 A Phone Case That Speaks to Your Soul
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $12

SHOP IT

Now you can always have hot sauce in your bag.

13 A Chic Wristlet
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $12

SHOP IT

This not-too-big, not-too-small circle mesh bag comes in clutch when you want to give your shoulders a break.

14 A Sparkly Notebook
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $7

SHOP IT

Use this notebook to finally start journaling daily like you promised yourself in the beginning of the year.

15 A Fun Patch
image
Courtesy

Ban.do, $4

SHOP IT

Stick this patch on every piece of clothing you own to remind your friends of your true identity. Bonus points if you wear it to the club.

