The models are cast, the performers were announced, and the show date is set—all that's left is for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to actually happen. Before the models strut down the runway to songs from The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and more, however, they have to get fitted. The ladies arrived to the VS offices in New York City this week to try on lingerie, heels, and, what I can only imagine, the most beautiful wings ever. Their street style outfits weren't bad either.

Check out what every model wore to their fittings, ahead. (This is more clothes than they will be wearing on Sunday, December 2.)