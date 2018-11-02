image
What Victoria's Secret Models Wear to Their Lingerie Fittings

Taylor Hill even brought her wings.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The models are cast, the performers were announced, and the show date is set—all that's left is for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to actually happen. Before the models strut down the runway to songs from The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and more, however, they have to get fitted. The ladies arrived to the VS offices in New York City this week to try on lingerie, heels, and, what I can only imagine, the most beautiful wings ever. Their street style outfits weren't bad either.

Check out what every model wore to their fittings, ahead. (This is more clothes than they will be wearing on Sunday, December 2.)

1 of 28
image
Getty Images
Taylor Hill
2 of 28
image
Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
3 of 28
image
Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
4 of 28
image
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
5 of 28
image
Getty Images
Martha Hunt
6 of 28
image
Getty Images
Kelsey Merritt
7 of 28
image
Getty Images
Grace Elizabeth
8 of 28
image
Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
9 of 28
image
Getty Images
Maia Cotton
10 of 28
image
Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
11 of 28
image
Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
12 of 28
image
Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro
13 of 28
image
Getty Images
Devon Windsor
14 of 28
image
Getty Images
Barbara Fialh
15 of 28
image
Getty Images
Megan Williams
16 of 28
image
Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
17 of 28
image
Getty Images
Cheyenne Maya Carty
18 of 28
image
Getty Images
Josephine Skriver
19 of 28
image
Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
20 of 28
image
Getty Images
Taylor Hill
21 of 28
image
Getty Images
Sadie Newman
22 of 28
image
Getty Images
Isilda Moreira
23 of 28
image
Getty Images
Gizele Oliveira
24 of 28
image
Getty Images
Jourdana Philips
25 of 28
image
Getty Images
Lameka Fox
26 of 28
image
Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
27 of 28
image
Getty Images
Kelly Gale
28 of 28
image
Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
