Meghan Markle had a great year. She got married (becoming a duchess in the process), announced she's expecting, and completed her first royal tour. All these major milestones called for outfits to match the occasion (she brought over 30 looks on the tour alone). And Meghan didn't disappoint. She mastered it all, from caped gowns to fascinators, and, yes, even jeans. Before 2018 is officially over, check out the Duchess' best looks. It was hard to narrow them down, but hey, I was up for the challenge.
Meghan loves a tuxedo dress (she wore a black one by Judith and Charles when she went to see Hamilton in August). This time, on the royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white mini dress by designer Maggie Marilyn to visit the Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand.
Meghan gave off Fleur Delacour from Harry Potter vibes in this magical bird motif dress by Carolina Herrera, which she wore to the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney.
Meghan wore a Martin Grant striped shirtdress while meeting with the prime minister of Tonga. A built-in bow cinched in her waist and solidified the buttoned-up preppy-chic look. The Duchess of Sussex appears to love stripes—she chooses the classic print quite often.
The royal tour wouldn't be complete without a formal gown for a special dinner reception, hosted by the King of Tonga. She wore a white beaded cap-sleeve dress by Theia. The custom silk satin design was initially made in two days, but had to be re-crafted with extra seam allowance since her royal highness is expecting. Meghan accessorized with Princess Diana's cocktail ring, black Aquazzura pumps, and a Givenchy clutch.
For a visit to Tonga on the royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex wore a long-sleeve Self-Portrait dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps. This is the first time we've seen Meghan wear red as a royal and both the shade and style were perfectly in line with her taste for simple but sophisticated clothes. She also proved navy heels are a good alternative to black.
Meghan, who usually gravitates towards beige and navy, went for full-on color in this elastic-sleeve Figue wrap dress. The look featured a busy print and pom-pom details with a ruffle hem, giving it a more easygoing and playful feel than some of her structured shift dresses. She chose to wear her lace-up Castañer espadrille sandals to walk around the University of the South Pacific in Suva.
Prince Harry looked dapper in a tux for a dinner hosted by the President of Fiji. Meghan, meanwhile, stunned in a full-length, cape dress by Safiyaa in an ocean-blue color.
For a walk around Fraser Island in Australia, the Duchess of Sussex dressed down in a lightweight (striped!) Reformation dress, Sarah Flint sandals, and Karen Walker sunglasses. The off-duty weekend look was effortless and perfect for a day by the water.
Meghan and Prince Harry are seen here arriving in Australia to start their royal tour. On day one (just a day after Kensington Palace announced the Sussexes are having a baby), Meghan appeared in this white formfitting dress by Karen Gee—an Australian designer.
For the 100 Days to Peace concert, Meghan wore a blue Jason Wu dress from his spring '19 collection and matching Aquazzura pumps. The gala served to support mental health charities like Heads Together, which is spearheaded by Prince Harry and his family.
Prince Harry and Meghan attended the wedding of Harry's childhood BFF, Charlie Van Straubenzee, and Daisy Jenks. Meghan wore a multi-colored dress from Club Monaco, which clocked in at $328. Meghan matched the navy portion of her top with a navy Philip Treacy fascinator and turned to her trusty Aquazzura heels once again.
Meghan attended the Sentebale Polo match in a navy Carolina Herrera dress and nude Aquazzura pumps. She carried a $35 woven clutch from J.Crew for that high-and-low mix. (Pippa Middleton has the same one, proving it was the IT accessory of the summer.)
Meghan wore a sleeveless trench dress from House of Nonie to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London. The brand is known for creating ethically developed womenswear, and Meghan is always on board to support brands with a mission.
To watch the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the Duchess of Sussex wore a polished striped button-down and white flared pants by Ralph Lauren. The two-piece ensemble was quite different from the dresses Kate Middleton tends to wear to matches. Meghan, of course, brought along a white panama hat that looked similar to her beloved one from Madewell.
A day after Prince Louis' christening, Meghan stepped out in a bespoke Dior dress with a boatneck fit that was reminiscent of her wedding dress. (We doubt you need photos to remember, but just in case...here.) To top off her long-sleeve look, Meghan wore a custom navy Stephen Jones fascinator. She and Prince Harry attended the RAF100 Service, which commemorated the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey.
For Prince Louis' christening, Meghan dressed up in an olive-colored Ralph Lauren ensemble. She wore a pair of green Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Stephen Jones fascinator of the same color. The unexpected hue looked lovely on the royal, proving she can turn any color from drab to fab. I vote yes to this look as one of my favs.
The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant in yellow while attending the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London. Her dress was by Brandon Maxwell and she wore a pair of beige Manolo Blahnik pumps. The soft, curving neckline appears to be a favorite of Meghan's (as is a sleeveless style).
For Meghan's first Ascot Racecourse, she wore a Givenchy collared dress with a black-and-white Philip Treacy hat. The designer dress featured embroidery around Meghan's waistline and she cinched the look with a black belt. She completed her outfit with black, closed-toe pumps and a custom Carolina Herrera clutch.
Meghan wore a Givenchy dress and belt for one of her first solo outings with the Queen. The bespoke dress hit right at the knees and had a structured capelet that draped over Meghan's shoulders. It was elegant but sharp, and contrasted with Queen E's neon green coat. The pair visited Cheshire, England that day to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Storyhouse theatre.
Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour event in an off-the-shoulder pink Carolina Herrera dress with button-detailing (something the Duchess seems fond of) and a matching pink Philip Treacy hat.
Meghan attended The Prince of Wales' 70th birthday patronage celebration at Buckingham Palace in a pale pink dress from Goat. She carried a blush clutch from Wilbur & Gussie and wore a pair of beige Tamara Mellon pumps. The royal also added tights, following a contentious internet debate over pantyhose and royal protocols.
One of Meghan's most memorable looks from 2018 was her second wedding dress by Stella McCartney. Meghan changed into this halter-neck ensemble before heading to Frogmore House for her reception. The second dress became so popular and admired the designer ever included a version of it in her new bridal collection called "Made with Love." (Should I buy one? Probably.)
Meghan wore a striped Altuzarra dress with a Camilla and Marc blazer for the Commonwealth Youth Forum. The dress checked off all the must-have details for Meghan: buttons, a belt, and stripes. Unlike Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex favors crossbody bags ove clutches, like this black-and-white one from Orton.
For a visit to the Crown Bar in Belfast, Ireland, Meghan wore a green midi skirt by Greta Constantine, a cream Victoria Beckham sweater, and a Mackage coat. The deep forest green was a nice touch of color and complemented her brown velvet pumps. For a "going out to drink" look (she and Prince Harry stopped by a former Victorian gin palace), this was insanely put-together and chic.
Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony in London. The Duchess of Sussex wore an Alexander McQueen suit with a white bow bodysuit by Tuxe. She tucked a Prada clutch underneath her arms. This was the first time we saw her in a pantsuit set, though it would hardly be her last. (The Duchess of Sussex is known for wearing sleek trousers.)