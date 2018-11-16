Meghan Markle had a great year. She got married (becoming a duchess in the process), announced she's expecting, and completed her first royal tour. All these major milestones called for outfits to match the occasion (she brought over 30 looks on the tour alone). And Meghan didn't disappoint. She mastered it all, from caped gowns to fascinators, and, yes, even jeans. Before 2018 is officially over, check out the Duchess' best looks. It was hard to narrow them down, but hey, I was up for the challenge.