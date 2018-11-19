Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What to Buy When

A handy guide to the best fashion, home, and tech products on sale.
Black Friday (November 23, in case you don't already have your calendar blocked off) and Cyber Monday (November 26, ditto) are all about scoring the best deals, but it's easy to feel overwhelmed when there's so much on sale (clothes! shoes! candles!)—especially when the sales aren't one-day-only anymore.
Here, we make the search easier by rounding up 10 coveted fashion, tech, and home items you won't want to pass up, and the best time to shop 'em.
Amazon's all-new third generation echo dot—a voice-controlled speaker that can read the news, play music, track your fitness, check the weather, and turn on the lights—will be half-off (!) on Black Friday. Yes, we're talkin' only $24. Alexa, play "Rich Girl" by Gwen Stefani.
Think warm thoughts. Think warm thoughts. Think warm thoughts. These chic pointy-toe mules, perfect for the office or date night, are about to become even cheaper when Free People hosts 25 percent off all sale items this Cyber Monday.
Some brands are worth the wait for their Cyber Monday deals, but Lucky's 50 percent off in-store and online on Black Friday is too good to pass up. This corduroy trucker jacket will do wonders on the cold-but-not-too-cold days when you decide not to look like a walking blanket.
Do I need an antiqued lipstick holder? No. Do I want one? Absolutely. Anthropologie hasn't revealed its Cyber Monday deals yet, but 99 percent of the time the retailer comes through with amazing discounts. Bottom line: Your lipsticks deserve a nice home outside of the cramped makeup bag you stuffed them in, and you'll save a few dollars putting them there.
So it's not exactly a sale, but it is a special occasion. Candle-brand-everyone-and-their-mother-loves Diptyque is participating in Black Friday for the first time, which means their best-selling Baies candle is getting a chic redesign for the shopping holiday. It's available for $75 from November 23 through November 26, so make sure to add it to your cart before it sells out.
Book lovers, rejoice: Barnes & Noble's brand-new NOOK 10.1” Tablet features its largest display yet, plus 32GB of storage and more than eight hours of battery time. It retails for $130, but you'll save $10 if you purchase it between November 22 and Cyber Monday. It will likely be gone by Cyber Monday, so purchasing it early is the best bet.
Pssst: Once you own it, you can add MarieClaire.com's book club pick to your reading list.
Brooklinen recently introduced a line of silk pillowcases and eye masks. Consider it an investment in your beauty sleep—the silky material is known to prevent indentations on your skin, hair breakage, and frizziness. Snag the silk duo for 10 percent off on Cyber Monday.
Bring this chic weekender bag—with plenty of room for the essentials and a laundry garment bag—on this year's trip home for the holidays. Herschel is offering $10 off order of $70+, $30 off orders of $120+, and $50 off order of $160+.
AllSaints' best-selling Cargo leather jacket will be 30 percent off (!) on Cyber Monday. That's $135 in savings for a lifetime investment. (Yes, a leather jacket belongs in every woman's wardrobe.)
Sick and tired of your headphones breaking? Invest in these durable Master Dynamic ones wrapped in premium leather. Customers will receive 30 percent off with the code: BFD30 starting on November 20.