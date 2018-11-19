image
Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Family Member's Net Worth
image
2
The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop This Year
image
3
How Beauty Has Evolved Since the 1950s
image
4
The Camisole: The Ultimate Layering Piece
image
5
Umbrellas Are a Sham

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What to Buy When

A handy guide to the best fashion, home, and tech products on sale.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Black Friday (November 23, in case you don't already have your calendar blocked off) and Cyber Monday (November 26, ditto) are all about scoring the best deals, but it's easy to feel overwhelmed when there's so much on sale (clothes! shoes! candles!)—especially when the sales aren't one-day-only anymore.

Here, we make the search easier by rounding up 10 coveted fashion, tech, and home items you won't want to pass up, and the best time to shop 'em.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Amazon Echo Dot
$49.99
SHOP IT

Amazon's all-new third generation echo dota voice-controlled speaker that can read the news, play music, track your fitness, check the weather, and turn on the lightswill be half-off (!) on Black Friday. Yes, we're talkin' only $24. Alexa, play "Rich Girl" by Gwen Stefani. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cyber Monday
Free People Coconuts by Matisse Mules
$99.95
SHOP IT

Think warm thoughts. Think warm thoughts. Think warm thoughts. These chic pointy-toe mules, perfect for the office or date night, are about to become even cheaper when Free People hosts 25 percent off all sale items this Cyber Monday. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Lucky Brand
$90.74
SHOP IT

Some brands are worth the wait for their Cyber Monday deals, but Lucky's 50 percent off in-store and online on Black Friday is too good to pass up. This corduroy trucker jacket will do wonders on the cold-but-not-too-cold days when you decide not to look like a walking blanket. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cyber Monday
Courtesy
Anthropologie
$28.00
SHOP IT

Do I need an antiqued lipstick holder? No. Do I want one? Absolutely. Anthropologie hasn't revealed its Cyber Monday deals yet, but 99 percent of the time the retailer comes through with amazing discounts. Bottom line: Your lipsticks deserve a nice home outside of the cramped makeup bag you stuffed them in, and you'll save a few dollars putting them there.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Diptyque Paris
$60.00
SHOP IT

So it's not exactly a sale, but it is a special occasion. Candle-brand-everyone-and-their-mother-loves Diptyque is participating in Black Friday for the first time, which means their best-selling Baies candle is getting a chic redesign for the shopping holiday. It's available for $75 from November 23 through November 26, so make sure to add it to your cart before it sells out. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Barnes & Noble Nook
$129.99
SHOP IT

Book lovers, rejoice: Barnes & Noble's brand-new NOOK 10.1” Tablet features its largest display yet, plus 32GB of storage and more than eight hours of battery time. It retails for $130, but you'll save $10 if you purchase it between November 22 and Cyber Monday. It will likely be gone by Cyber Monday, so purchasing it early is the best bet. 

Pssst: Once you own it, you can add MarieClaire.com's book club pick to your reading list. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cyber Monday
Courtesy
Brooklinen
$79.20
SHOP IT

Brooklinen recently introduced a line of silk pillowcases and eye masks. Consider it an investment in your beauty sleep—the silky material is known to prevent indentations on your skin, hair breakage, and frizziness. Snag the silk duo for 10 percent off on Cyber Monday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Herschel Supply Co.
$84.99
SHOP IT

Bring this chic weekender bag—with plenty of room for the essentials and a laundry garment bag—on this year's trip home for the holidays. Herschel is offering $10 off order of $70+, $30 off orders of $120+, and $50 off order of $160+

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cyber Monday
.
AllSaints Cargo Leather Jacket
$450.00
SHOP IT

AllSaints' best-selling Cargo leather jacket will be 30 percent off (!) on Cyber Monday. That's $135 in savings for a lifetime investment. (Yes, a leather jacket belongs in every woman's wardrobe.) 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday
Courtesy
Master Dynamic
$549.00
SHOP IT

Sick and tired of your headphones breaking? Invest in these durable Master Dynamic ones wrapped in premium leather. Customers will receive 30 percent off with the code: BFD30 starting on November 20.

SHOP MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image The Best Black Friday Sales to Shop This Year
Street Style - Berlin - July 13, 2018 Fall Pieces Under $200 from Saks' Labor Day Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
image Jonathan Adler's First-Ever Flash Sale Is Here
image Hunter Rain Boots Are Under $100 at Nordstrom
image
The Best Buys from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
image This Amazing Keurig Is $70 Off for Prime Day
image
These Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Are Insane
image
Shop The Outnet's Huge Summer Sale Right Now