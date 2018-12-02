11 Things to Know About Alexander Wang's Collection 2 Show

On Saturday night, Alexander Wang invited his guests to the Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, New York for his collection 2 show. (Earlier this year, he debuted "Collection 1" in June, which encompassed October through March deliveries.) Collection 2 will be available to shop between April and August. Before the show started, guests mingled in the Christmas-themed lobby and listened to holiday music. Wang, himself, made an appearance prior to the show to announce a special moment. The designer had partnered with PopSocket to create custom grips that would benefit (RED) on World AIDS Day.

"Our show just so happened to be on World AIDS Day," he tells MarieClaire.com "I wanted to create a super graphic PopSocket that featured our A emblem...the piece is not only functional and fun, but will help save lives. It's a win-win."



After the announcement, guests were ushered downstairs to black rooms with neon red lights. The ominous music soon gave way to models walking down the runway in leather biker shorts, skirts, and hoodies. The Wang logo appeared on all the accessories, from headbands to belts. Models wore their hair straight or in pigtails to represent an "uptown" meets "downtown" girl vibes. Collection 2 was edgy, cool, and quintessentially Wang. "Expect the unexpected, be entertained. We want people to enjoy themselves. We want to awaken the senses," he says. Well, mission accomplished Wang.

Here, 11 quick things to know about the show just in case you missed it.



