image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Weddings of the Year
image
2
The 51 Best Moments for Women in 2018
image
3
The Last Two Weeks in Timothée Chalamet
image
4
Goat Milk Is the Secret to Beautiful Skin
image
5
Copy Priyanka Chopra's Sophisticated-Chic Style

11 Things to Know About Alexander Wang's Collection 2 Show

Get ready for some amazing leather pieces.

image
By Marina Liao
FASHION-US-ALEXANDER WANG
Getty ImagesANGELA WEISS

On Saturday night, Alexander Wang invited his guests to the Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, New York for his collection 2 show. (Earlier this year, he debuted "Collection 1" in June, which encompassed October through March deliveries.) Collection 2 will be available to shop between April and August. Before the show started, guests mingled in the Christmas-themed lobby and listened to holiday music. Wang, himself, made an appearance prior to the show to announce a special moment. The designer had partnered with PopSocket to create custom grips that would benefit (RED) on World AIDS Day.

"Our show just so happened to be on World AIDS Day," he tells MarieClaire.com "I wanted to create a super graphic PopSocket that featured our A emblem...the piece is not only functional and fun, but will help save lives. It's a win-win."

After the announcement, guests were ushered downstairs to black rooms with neon red lights. The ominous music soon gave way to models walking down the runway in leather biker shorts, skirts, and hoodies. The Wang logo appeared on all the accessories, from headbands to belts. Models wore their hair straight or in pigtails to represent an "uptown" meets "downtown" girl vibes. Collection 2 was edgy, cool, and quintessentially Wang. "Expect the unexpected, be entertained. We want people to enjoy themselves. We want to awaken the senses," he says. Well, mission accomplished Wang.

Here, 11 quick things to know about the show just in case you missed it.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Runway Show Took Place at the Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, NY
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 The Show Was a Two Part "Act"

Guests mingled in the lobby and listened to holiday music before the show started.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 The Designer Passed Out Custom PopSockets to Guests
Alexander Wang PopSocket popsockets.com
$13.00
SHOP NOW

Wang partnered with PopSockets to create three limited edition PopSockets to support (RED) in honor of World AIDS Day.  

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 17-Year-Old Kaia Gerber Walked the Show
Alexander Wang Fall 2019 - Backstage
Getty ImagesTheo Wargo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 The Hair Drew on '90s Nostalgia
image
Getty Images

Meet the downtown girl with pigtails sectioned into pieces.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 As Did the Clothing and Accessories
image
Getty Images

This floral leather slip dress was my favorite.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Headbands Played Into the Logo Mania Trend
image
Getty Images

They read "Alexander Wang," as did a leather black choker on the runway.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Some Models Wore Towel-Like Head Wraps
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Others Modeled a See-Through Lace Catsuit
image
Getty Images

This look was reminiscent of Bella Hadid's 2017 Met Gala look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Three Words: Leather Biker Shorts
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 Wang Mastered the All-Black NYC Outfit
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image This Princess Diana Dress Is On Sale for £100K
image
21 White Elephant Gifts You’ll Want to Steal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Copy Priyanka Chopra's Sophisticated-Chic Style
image
The Pajamas You'll Want to Live in This Winter
Kylie Jenner out and about in all denim in New York Kylie Jenner's Denim Jumpsuit Is on My Wishlist
image Your Definitive Guide to the Best Bags of 2018
image Queen Letizia Wore a Pretty Pink Dress From ASOS
image The Item I Wear to Death: My Hi-Rise Agolde Jeans
image Shop Venus Williams' Bold New Collection
image Kate Middleton Is Making Velvet Bows a Thing