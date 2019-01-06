The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Golden Globes

After last year's blackout, things are looking a lot brighter this year.

image
By Rachel Epstein
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty ImagesChristopher Polk/NBC

Last year, celebrities stood in solidarity to support the #TimesUp movement by wearing all black on the Golden Globes red carpet. So much progress has been made since (read: men like Harvey Weinstein being held accountable for their actions), but we still have a lot of work to do. In quite a juxtaposition from the 2018 Globes, actors decided to bring back colorful, elegant silhouettes on this year's red carpet. See the chicest looks worn for the biggest night in film and television, ahead.

1 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Jessica Chastain

In Burberry

2 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Saoirse Ronan

In Gucci

3 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Nicole Kidman

In Michael Kors Collection

4 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Leslie Bibb
5 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Claire Foy
6 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Amy Poehler
7 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Allison Janney

In Roger Vivier shoes

8 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Michael B. Jordan

In Cartier jewelry and Burberry

9 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Felicity Huffman
10 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Alyssa Milano
11 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Charlize Theron

In Bvlgari jewelry

12 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Danai Gurira

In Rodarte

13 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Lupita Nyong'o

In Calvin Klein By Appointment and Bvlgari jewelry

14 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Maya Rudolph
15 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Halle Berry

In Zuhair Murad

16 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Timothée Chalamet

In Cartier jewelry

17 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Catherine Zeta-Jones

In Elie Saab Haute Couture

18 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Anne Hathaway

In Elie Saab

19 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Rami Malek
20 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Kristen Bell

In Zuhair Murad

21 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Elisabeth Moss

In Tamara Mellon shoes

22 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Kate Mara

In Eva Fehren jewelry

23 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Olivia Colman
24 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton Atelier

25 of 80
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesVALERIE MACON
Julia Roberts

In Stella McCartney and Chopard jewelry

26 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Amber Heard

In Monique Lhuillier dress and Amwaj, Hanut Singh, Marco Bicego, and Marli New York jewelry

27 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Debra Messing
28 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Lady Gaga

In Valentino dress and Tiffany & Co. diamonds

29 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Janelle Monáe

In Chanel

30 of 80
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJon Kopaloff
Constance Wu
