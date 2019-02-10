image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Grammy Awards

image
By Rachel Epstein
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesRich Fury

Though Ariana Grande decided to sit this one out, plenty of your favorite artists from Kacey Musgraves to Post Malone will be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards. It wouldn't be a night of music without some over-the-top fashion, and this year's red carpet is already filled with bold prints and, yes, naked dresses. See the best looks from the night, ahead.

1 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner

In Jimmy Choo pumps

2 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph & Russo

3 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ella Mai

In Tiffany & Co. diamonds

4 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jorja Smith

In Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Bvlgari diamonds

5 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Lady Gaga

In Celine dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Platinum by Tiffany & Co. diamonds

6 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Toni Braxton
7 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Katy Perry

In Balmain and Djula jewelry

8 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAmy Sussman
Post Malone
9 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London

In Le Vian jewelry

10 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Anna Kendrick

In Ralph & Russo dress, Nikos Koulis diamonds

11 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B

In vintage Thierry Mugler

12 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Ralph & Russo and Christian Louboutin shoes

13 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Jada Pinkett Smith
14 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe

In Jean Paul Gaultier and Tiffany & Co. diamonds

15 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus

In Saint Laurent

16 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hennessy Carolina
17 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Ashanti
18 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Dua Lipa

In Versace dress and Bvlgari diamonds

19 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Lyonne
20 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Chloe x Halle
21 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Jon Batiste

In Coach

22 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
The Backstreet Boys
23 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kelsea Ballerini

In Jimmy Choo heels

24 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAmy Sussman
Amber Mark
25 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Dolly Parton
26 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
27 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Keys

In Aquazzura shoes and Bvlgari diamonds

28 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha

In Monsoori and Amwaj jewelry

29 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
H.E.R.

In Coach

30 of 50
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur
Shawn Mendes
