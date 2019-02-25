91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
All the Women In Suits on the Oscars Red Carpet

Boss babes.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

For any red carpet event, you can expect voluminous gowns and dresses with thigh-high slits. The 2019 Oscars certainly didn't lack those—but not all stars wanted to wear a fluffy tulle designer dress. Instead, actresses like Awkwafina chose to stand out in a designer suit. And while hers was super sparkly, Amy Poehler opted for an all-black glamorous ensemble. These two were joined by other celebs who rocked this menswear-inspired look. See them all, ahead.

1 of 8
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Awkwafina
2 of 8
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
Elsie Fisher
3 of 8
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevin Winter
Jennifer Hudson
4 of 8
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Amy Poehler
5 of 8
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Sandy Powell
6 of 8
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
Diane Warren
7 of 8
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Sarah Kate Ellis
8 of 8
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesMARK RALSTON
Maria Gracia Turgeon and Evren Boisjoli
