All the Women In Suits on the Oscars Red Carpet

For any red carpet event, you can expect voluminous gowns and dresses with thigh-high slits. The 2019 Oscars certainly didn't lack those—but not all stars wanted to wear a fluffy tulle designer dress. Instead, actresses like Awkwafina chose to stand out in a designer suit. And while hers was super sparkly, Amy Poehler opted for an all-black glamorous ensemble. These two were joined by other celebs who rocked this menswear-inspired look. See them all, ahead.

