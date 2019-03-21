This is what you've been waiting for.
Nike is having a major sale at the moment, and everything from sneakers to athletic gear are up to 40 percent off. Since, clearly, we have a fascination with sneakers (see here and here), it would be a disservice not to mention all the incredible pairs that are on sale right now. And, we know you have to leave room in the budget for a spring wardrobe, so we found 10 kickass pairs of Nikes for under $150. Shop them all, below.
The "dad" sneaker gets a feminine makeover with this plum-colored Nike option. It features a combination of upper and lightweight foam cushioning for stretch, support, and comfort. Pair with your favorite cream-colored maxi dress.
The blaze style was introduced by Nike in 1972, and has become a modern wardrobe staple. This black pair of kicks can be worn with anything from camo pants to denim shorts and a t-shirt for that sporty street style look.
The Nike Metcon 4 XD is here for all your cross-training needs. Between the firm rubber heel (to provide stability for high-intensity intervals) and the low-profile heel clip on the sides (to help minimize drag during wall exercises and handstand pushups), the benefits to get you through your workout are worth the price.
If you're a runner, you need to give these Nike Zoom Fly Flyknits a try. You'll feel like you're sprinting on a fluffy cloud, thanks to the lightweight structure of the shoe.
These sneakers popped up in MC.com's best white sneakers round-up, and now they're on sale. (Is it fate I should get them?) I love how the laces are on the back instead of the front and a high-top silhouette makes it look unique from its low top counterparts.
Though the cortez style has been around since 1972, Bella Hadid really brought it back with her 2017 Nike campaign. If you missed your chance at buying a pair the first time around, scoop this beige option up. The neutral hue pairs well with all of your spring/summer floral dresses.
If your cortez kicks are beat up, consider upgrading to the premium style, which features a less rounded toe and a more visible 3D Nike check logo. Leather construction provides comfortable support while foam soles give the shoe a lightweight cushioning.
For a street style shoe that will stop traffic when you cross the street, pick up these Nike Vandal High LX kicks. They're splashed with the phrase "this game is mine," because you've got this.
Skip the laces entirely if you're aiming to get out the door quickly for your workout session. The Nike Rise React Flyknit features a lightweight stretch upper and molded heels for a secure, stable feel.
For a bold leather sneaker detail, opt for gold studs like these. The design's a modern version of the tiny star prints on the old AF1 style. Sizes are quickly selling out, so get yours now.
