10 Nike Sneakers on Sale to Grab While You Still Can

This is what you've been waiting for.

image
By Marina Liao
Street Style - September 2016 New York Fashion Week - Day 6
Christian VierigGetty Images

Nike is having a major sale at the moment, and everything from sneakers to athletic gear are up to 40 percent off. Since, clearly, we have a fascination with sneakers (see here and here), it would be a disservice not to mention all the incredible pairs that are on sale right now. And, we know you have to leave room in the budget for a spring wardrobe, so we found 10 kickass pairs of Nikes for under $150. Shop them all, below.

1 Women's Shoe Nike M2K Tekno
Nike nike.com
$65.97
SHOP IT

The "dad" sneaker gets a feminine makeover with this plum-colored Nike option. It features a combination of upper and lightweight foam cushioning for stretch, support, and comfort. Pair with your favorite cream-colored maxi dress. 

2 Women's Shoe Nike Blazer Mid Rebel [width : Regular]
Nike nike.com
$59.97
SHOP IT

The blaze style was  introduced by Nike in 1972, and has become a modern wardrobe  staple. This black pair of kicks can be worn with anything from camo pants to denim shorts and a t-shirt for that sporty street style look. 

3 Women's Cross Training/Weightlifting Shoe Nike Metcon 4 XD Metallic
Nike nike.com
$116.97
SHOP IT

The Nike Metcon 4 XD is here for all your cross-training needs. Between the firm rubber heel (to provide stability for high-intensity intervals) and the low-profile heel clip on the sides (to help minimize drag during wall exercises and handstand pushups), the benefits to get you through your workout are worth the price.  

4 Women's Running Shoe Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit
Nike nike.com
$135.97
SHOP IT

If you're a runner, you need to give these Nike Zoom Fly Flyknits a try. You'll feel like you're sprinting on a fluffy cloud, thanks to the lightweight structure of the shoe. 

5 Women's Shoe Nike AF1 Rebel XX
Nike nike.com
$118.97
SHOP IT

These sneakers popped up in MC.com's best white sneakers round-up, and now they're on sale. (Is it fate I should get them?) I love how the laces are on the back instead of the front and a high-top silhouette makes it look unique from its low top counterparts. 

6 Women's Shoe Nike Classic Cortez Premium
Nike nike.com
$53.97
SHOP IT

Though the cortez style has been around since 1972, Bella Hadid really brought it back with her 2017 Nike campaign. If you missed your chance at buying a pair the first time around, scoop this beige option up. The neutral hue pairs well with all of your spring/summer floral dresses.

7 Women's Shoe Nike Outburst Premium
Nike nike.com
$84.97
SHOP IT

If your cortez kicks are beat up, consider upgrading to the premium style, which features a less rounded toe and a more visible 3D Nike check logo. Leather construction provides comfortable support while foam soles give the shoe a lightweight cushioning.

8 Women's Shoe Nike Vandal High LX
Nike nike.com
$87.97
SHOP IT

For a street style shoe that will stop traffic when you cross the street, pick up these Nike Vandal High LX kicks. They're splashed with the phrase "this game is mine," because you've got this.

9 Women's Running Shoe Nike Rise React Flyknit
Nike nike.com
$112.97
SHOP IT

Skip the laces entirely if you're aiming to get out the door quickly for your workout session. The Nike Rise React Flyknit features a lightweight stretch upper and molded heels for a secure, stable feel.

10 Women's Shoe Nike Air Force 1 '07 XX Studded
Nike nike.com
$98.97
SHOP IT

For a bold leather sneaker detail, opt for gold studs like these. The design's a modern version of the tiny star prints on the old AF1 style. Sizes are quickly selling out, so get yours now.

