Kim and Kylie both did dramatic hair transformations.
Following the incredible main event held earlier on Monday evening, the celebrity Met Gala guests of 2019 soon hotfooted it over to the exclusive New York City after-party. Of course, it goes without saying that for the post-gala bash, some fierce outfit changes casually took place in the back of cars for Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and other stars. From KKW’s glittering silver wig, to Serena’s jumpsuit transformation, here’s all the best outfits from the Met Gala after-party. "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—the only theme for these looks is WOW.
The reality star swapped her dripping wet Thierry Mugler for a mermaid-blue latex and silver wig moment.
Looking a little more dressed down, the model changed her bright orange feathers for a sleek blazer dress.
From baby pink Alexander Wang to an oversized shirt and sparkling mini skirt.
If you can't dress as a cheeseburger for the Met Gala after-party, then when can you?
Just a subtle splash of head-to-toe animal print for the fashion model.
The supermodel squad arrived at Up & Down in a classic LBD and vivid shade of red.
Ditching her huge, structured train from earlier, the tennis superstar served two looks in one by simply opting for the bodysuit version instead.
Emrata dressed down in a sexy blazer and trouser set.
Having walked the red carpet in a lavender flourish, Kylie swapped out the purple for a turquoise sequin dress covered in feathers, plus a matching wig to complete the co-ordinated colors.
The actress and singer went with a shorter, equally as fluffy after-party dress.
The model changed out of her pink Met Gala look and threw on a furry green jacket.
The actress ditched her voluminous gown for a more body-hugging dress.
The actress changed out of her blue off-the-shoulder romper into another one piece for the after-party.
The model kept it sheer at the after-party in a printed dress.
Johnson switched out of her Gucci gown into a leather jacket and minidress ensemble.