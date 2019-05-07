image
All the Best Looks From the Met Gala After-Party 2019

Kim and Kylie both did dramatic hair transformations.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
SplashShutterstock

Following the incredible main event held earlier on Monday evening, the celebrity Met Gala guests of 2019 soon hotfooted it over to the exclusive New York City after-party. Of course, it goes without saying that for the post-gala bash, some fierce outfit changes casually took place in the back of cars for Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and other stars. From KKW’s glittering silver wig, to Serena’s jumpsuit transformation, here’s all the best outfits from the Met Gala after-party. "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—the only theme for these looks is WOW.

1 of 15
image
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

The reality star swapped her dripping wet Thierry Mugler for a mermaid-blue latex and silver wig moment.

2 of 15
image
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Looking a little more dressed down, the model changed her bright orange feathers for a sleek blazer dress.

3 of 15
image
Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

From baby pink Alexander Wang to an oversized shirt and sparkling mini skirt.

4 of 15
image
MediaPunch/REX/ShutterstockShutterstock
Katy Perry

If you can't dress as a cheeseburger for the Met Gala after-party, then when can you?

5 of 15
image
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

Just a subtle splash of head-to-toe animal print for the fashion model.

6 of 15
image
Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls

The supermodel squad arrived at Up & Down in a classic LBD and vivid shade of red.

7 of 15
image
Instagram
Serena Williams

Ditching her huge, structured train from earlier, the tennis superstar served two looks in one by simply opting for the bodysuit version instead.

8 of 15
image
Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata dressed down in a sexy blazer and trouser set.

9 of 15
image
Splash News
Kylie Jenner

Having walked the red carpet in a lavender flourish, Kylie swapped out the purple for a turquoise sequin dress covered in feathers, plus a matching wig to complete the co-ordinated colors.

10 of 15
image
Splash News
Hailee Steinfeld

The actress and singer went with a shorter, equally as fluffy after-party dress.

11 of 15
image
Splash News
Naomi Campbell

The model changed out of her pink Met Gala look and threw on a furry green jacket.

12 of 15
image
Splash News
Lupita Nyong'o

The actress ditched her voluminous gown for a more body-hugging dress.

13 of 15
Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Spotted Leaving Her Hotel With Boyfriend Cole Sprouse In Background Taking Photos With Fans While Heading Out To 2019 MET Gala After Parties In New York City
Hammerin' Hank / SplashNews.comSplash News
Lili Reinhart

The actress changed out of her blue off-the-shoulder romper into another one piece for the after-party.

14 of 15
Bella Hadid Arrives At The MET Gala After Party
SplashNews.comSplash News
Bella Hadid

The model kept it sheer at the after-party in a printed dress.

15 of 15
image
Splash News
Dakota Johnson

Johnson switched out of her Gucci gown into a leather jacket and minidress ensemble.

