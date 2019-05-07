Following the incredible main event held earlier on Monday evening, the celebrity Met Gala guests of 2019 soon hotfooted it over to the exclusive New York City after-party. Of course, it goes without saying that for the post-gala bash, some fierce outfit changes casually took place in the back of cars for Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and other stars. From KKW’s glittering silver wig, to Serena’s jumpsuit transformation, here’s all the best outfits from the Met Gala after-party. "Camp: Notes on Fashion"—the only theme for these looks is WOW.