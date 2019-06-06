Designers have just released their resort 2020 collections, so get ready for all the outfit inspo. I love all the wearable outfits, from Max Mara's effortless dress over sweater look to DVF's leather trench. And for those who want more red carpet or out-of-the-box ideas, just check out Gucci or Givenchy. There's something for everyone in these resort collections. See some of our favorite looks from the fashion houses, ahead.



•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).