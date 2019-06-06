image
Let These Resort 2020 Looks Give You All the Outfit Inspo

Memorize these combos.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy

Designers have just released their resort 2020 collections, so get ready for all the outfit inspo. I love all the wearable outfits, from Max Mara's effortless dress over sweater look to DVF's leather trench. And for those who want more red carpet or out-of-the-box ideas, just check out Gucci or Givenchy. There's something for everyone in these resort collections. See some of our favorite looks from the fashion houses, ahead.

•••
1 of 55
image
Courtesy
Givenchy
2 of 55
image
Courtesy
Givenchy
3 of 55
image
Courtesy
Givenchy
4 of 55
image
Courtesy
Oscar de la Renta
5 of 55
image
Courtesy
Oscar de la Renta
6 of 55
image
Courtesy
Oscar de la Renta
7 of 55
image
Courtesy
Coach
8 of 55
image
Courtesy
Coach
9 of 55
image
Courtesy
Coach
10 of 55
image
Courtesy
Khaite
11 of 55
image
Courtesy
Khaite
12 of 55
image
Courtesy
Khaite
13 of 55
image
Courtesy
Prabal Gurung
14 of 55
image
Courtesy
Prabal Gurung
15 of 55
image
Courtesy
Prabal Gurung
16 of 55
image
Courtesy
Michael Kors
17 of 55
image
Courtesy
Michael Kors
18 of 55
image
Courtesy
Michael Kors
19 of 55
image
Courtesy
Monse
20 of 55
image
Courtesy
Monse
21 of 55
image
Courtesy
Monse
22 of 55
image
Courtesy
Proenza Schouler
23 of 55
image
Courtesy
Proenza Schouler
24 of 55
image
Courtesy
Proenza Schouler
25 of 55
image
Courtesy
DVF
26 of 55
image
Courtesy
DVF
27 of 55
image
Courtesy
DVF
28 of 55
image
Courtesy
Max Mara
29 of 55
image
Courtesy
Max Mara
30 of 55
image
Courtesy
Max Mara
image
