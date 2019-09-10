Over the past few decades, Adidas has become one of the most beloved activewear brands around. We go to Adidas for everything, and we mean everything—from pristine shoes that elevate our street style game (hello, Stan Smiths!) to comfortable sweatpants for our post-workout outfit.



In honor of its 70th year in business, Adidas is currently offering up to 70 percent off select clothes and accessories. Whether you're in the market for some new kicks, a fresh sweatsuit, or something to wear as you master the art of Taekwondo (really!), there's something in the sale for everybody.

The catch? Today is the last day you can reap the rewards, so we recommend adding a style or two (okay, maybe a few) to your cart, stat. To help, we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.