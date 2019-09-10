Over the past few decades, Adidas has become one of the most beloved activewear brands around. We go to Adidas for everything, and we mean everything—from pristine shoes that elevate our street style game (hello, Stan Smiths!) to comfortable sweatpants for our post-workout outfit.
In honor of its 70th year in business, Adidas is currently offering up to 70 percent off select clothes and accessories. Whether you're in the market for some new kicks, a fresh sweatsuit, or something to wear as you master the art of Taekwondo (really!), there's something in the sale for everybody.
The catch? Today is the last day you can reap the rewards, so we recommend adding a style or two (okay, maybe a few) to your cart, stat. To help, we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.
$100
$30
Want to add some pep to your step? Adidas' Deerupt sneakers deftly marry form and function.
$55
$28
This breezy, mesh tank top wiLL be the hero of your next hot yoga class.
$35
$18
Who didn't have these pool slides in elementary or middle school? Relive your childhood by picking up a pair for less than $20.
$45
$32
Trust us, you'll be living in these training pants once fall's in full swing.
$100
$50
Speaking of, upgrade your fall wardrobe with these fun, colorful sneakers. Sure, you may not wear them to your next training session, but you'll get plenty of compliments when you style them with jeans or a flowy floral dress.
$60
$42
Consider this hoodie the perfect layering piece for chilly outdoor runs and quick commutes to the gym.
$85
$60
Between its lightweight design and comfortable OrthoLite® sockliners, you're bond to get a lot of mileage out of these sneakers. (Sorry, we had to.)
$85
$43
Go ahead, treat the special guy in your life to a new pair of running shoes. Adidas' U_Path sneakers are nearly half off!
$100
$30
Truthfully, this sale has something for everyone. Yes, including those who want to improve their Taekwondo skills.
