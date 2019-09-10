image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Curls
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 09, 2019
2
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at NYFW
image
3
Love Rom-Coms? Watch These 40 Classic Movies
image
4
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
Should I Become a Manager?
5
Is Turning Down a Managerial Role Career Sabotage?

Adidas' Anniversary Sale Has Sneakers and Clothing Up to 70 Percent Off

image
Courtesy

Over the past few decades, Adidas has become one of the most beloved activewear brands around. We go to Adidas for everything, and we mean everything—from pristine shoes that elevate our street style game (hello, Stan Smiths!) to comfortable sweatpants for our post-workout outfit.

In honor of its 70th year in business, Adidas is currently offering up to 70 percent off select clothes and accessories. Whether you're in the market for some new kicks, a fresh sweatsuit, or something to wear as you master the art of Taekwondo (really!), there's something in the sale for everybody.

The catch? Today is the last day you can reap the rewards, so we recommend adding a style or two (okay, maybe a few) to your cart, stat. To help, we're sharing some of our favorite finds, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Deerupt Runner Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100
$30

Want to add some pep to your step? Adidas' Deerupt sneakers deftly marry form and function. 

2 Escouade Tank Top
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$55
$28

This breezy, mesh tank top wiLL be the hero of your next hot yoga class. 

3 Lacombe Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$110
$77

There's no such thing as too many white sneakers.  

4 Adissage TND Slides
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$18

Who didn't have these pool slides in elementary or middle school? Relive your childhood by picking up a pair for less than $20. 

5 Tiro 19 Training Pants
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$45
$32

Trust us, you'll be living in these training pants once fall's in full swing. 

6 Gazelle Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100
$50 

Speaking of, upgrade your fall wardrobe with these fun, colorful sneakers. Sure, you may not wear them to your next training session, but you'll get plenty of compliments when you style them with jeans or a flowy floral dress.

7 Team Issue Hoodie
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$60
$42

Consider this hoodie the perfect layering piece for chilly outdoor runs and quick commutes to the gym. 

8 X_PLR Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$85
$60

Between its lightweight design and comfortable OrthoLite® sockliners, you're bond to get a lot of mileage out of these sneakers. (Sorry, we had to.)

9 U_Path Run Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$85
$43

Go ahead, treat the special guy in your life to a new pair of running shoes. Adidas' U_Path sneakers are nearly half off! 

10 Taekwondo Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
$30.00
SHOP IT

$100
$30

Truthfully, this sale has something for everyone. Yes, including those who want to improve their Taekwondo skills. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Amazon Is Selling Cute Headbands for Under $15
image J.Crew Is Selling a $5 Scoopback Swimsuit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image You Need to Shop These Labor Day Sales Stat
image Brooklinen Is Having an Epic Labor Day Sale
image Redecorate Courtesy of West Elm's Warehouse Sale
image Williams Sonoma's Brands Are Having a Huge Sale
image Shop Anthropologie's Sale on Sale
image Instagram's Favorite Leopard Skirt Is Only $25
image Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Dresses
image Shop ﻿﻿Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Right Now