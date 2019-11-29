Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Today's Top Stories
1
The Must-Have's From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Did AOC's Win Pave the Way for More Progressives?
2
Did AOC's Victory Pave the Way for More Women?
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
The Official MC Editor Holiday Wish List
image
5
Found: Skiing Outfits That Are Both Cozy and Chic

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Is a Great Reason to Excuse Yourself From the Table

Boots > Turkey

Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Edward BerthelotGetty Images

The most wonderful time of the year is here—and by that we mean Black Friday, which has basically become the new Cyber Monday. There are hundreds of deals to shop online right now (you can find them here), but we'll argue that the best is currently happening at Nordstrom. The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off everything from clothing and shoes to beauty products and home goods. Since we know you have a lot of sales to scroll through and not a lot of time to do it, we're sharing some of our favorite finds, ahead.

Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Mrya Metallic Ribbed Sweater
Allsaints Nordstrom
$159.60
SHOP IT
1 of 15
Courtesy
40 Percent Off
Manhattan Bootcut Jeans
Paige Nordstrom
$119.40
SHOP IT
2 of 15
Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Hammered Hoop Earrings
Madewell Nordstrom
$19.60
SHOP IT
3 of 15
Courtesy
40 Percent Off
Booties With Zipper
Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom
$119.96
SHOP IT
4 of 15
Courtesy
40 Percent Off
Pebbled Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag
Thom Browne Nordstrom
$1,013.98
SHOP IT
5 of 15
Courtesy
33 Percent Off
Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot
Hunter Nordstrom
$99.90
SHOP IT
6 of 15
Courtesy
55 Percent Off
Cedar Leaf & Lavender Liquidless Diffuser
NEST Nordstrom
$24.98
SHOP IT
7 of 15
Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Zip Top Transport Leather Tote
Madewell Nordstrom
$131.60
SHOP IT
8 of 15
Courtesy
40 Percent Off
Sunglasses
Dior Nordstrom
$309.00
SHOP IT
9 of 15
Courtesy
20 Percent Off
The Blowout Bunch Buttercup Blow Dryer Kit
Drybar Nordstrom
$159.20
SHOP IT
10 of 15
Courtesy
33 Percent Off
Leather Drawstring Pouch
Mansur Gavriel Nordstrom
$495.00
SHOP IT
11 of 15
Courtesy
33 Percent Off
UltraBoost 19 Running Shoes
Adidas Nordstrom
$120.60
SHOP IT
12 of 15
Courtesy
30 Percent Off
Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie Nordstrom
$54.60
SHOP IT
13 of 15
Courtesy
15 Percent Off
Silk Travel Neck Pillow & Eye Mask Set
Calpak Nordstrom
$80.75
SHOP IT
14 of 15
Courtesy
33 Percent Off
Hooded Down & Feather Jacket
Cole Haan Signature Nordstrom
$109.00
SHOP IT

Shop more incredible Black Friday deals here.  

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

15 of 15
Next
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine The Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image Anthro Tops and Sweaters Are Half Off Right Now
image The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image Stock Up on Sheets During Brooklinen's Sale Today
image Anthro's Having a Dreamy Holiday Hosting Sale
image Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here
image Amazon Is Having a Great Sale on Home Decor
image You & Your BFF Can Get Half-Priced Jeans