The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Alas, it feels like awards season just ended, but the good news is there's some pretty amazing contenders at this year's 2020 Golden Globes. Saoirse Ronan is nominated for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, and Killing Eve is nominated for best TV series alongside buzzy shows like Big Little Lies and Succession. Before the night begins, see what your favorite actors are wearing on the red carpet, ahead.