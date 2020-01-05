image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Alas, it feels like awards season just ended, but the good news is there's some pretty amazing contenders at this year's 2020 Golden Globes. Saoirse Ronan is nominated for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, and Killing Eve is nominated for best TV series alongside buzzy shows like Big Little Lies and Succession. Before the night begins, see what your favorite actors are wearing on the red carpet, ahead.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Chopra in Christian Louboutin shoes and Bvlgari jewelry

1 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Taylor Swift

In custom Etro Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

2 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Awkwafina

In Dior Haute Couture, Forevermark jewelry, and Jimmy Choo clutch

3 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Sienna Miller

In Gucci and Forevermark jewelry

4 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson

In custom Vera Wang and Bvlgari jewelry

5 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Hanks and Wilson in Tom Ford

6 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Renée Zellweger

In David Webb jewelry

7 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

8 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Brad Pitt

In Platinum by Fred Leighton jewelry

9 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Salma Hayek

In Chopard jewelry

10 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Laura Dern

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

11 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

In Bvlgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

12 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Kerry Washington

In Altuzarra

13 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Shailene Woodley

In Bvlgari jewelry

14 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Momoa in Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

15 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Charlize Theron

In Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection necklace

16 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Leo DiCaprio

In Jimmy Choo shoes

17 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Glenn Close

In Cartier jewelry

18 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Reese Witherspoon

In Christian Louboutin shoes

19 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Cate Blanchett

In Pomellato jewelry

20 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Saoirse Ronan

In CELINE by Hedi Slimane and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

21 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson

Hader in Dior Haute Couture and Bilson in Brock Collection

22 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips

Williams in Tiffany & Co. jewelry

23 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver

Driver in Burberry

24 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

In Valentino

25 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Rooney Mara

In Platinum by Fred Leighton jewelry

26 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Amy Poehler
27 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Rachel Brosnahan

In Michael Kors Collection dress and Forevermark jewelry

28 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Molly Sims
29 of 70
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Rachel Weisz

In Harry Winston Set in Platinum jewelry

30 of 70
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
