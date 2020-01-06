image
Stars Wore Their Sexiest Dresses to the Golden Globes

A++.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Kicking off award season is the Golden Globes, which rolled out the red carpet tonight for its stars. A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Saoirse Ronan were just some of the celebs spotted at the event. Of course, who's wearing what is at the top of mind for most stars, so there was no disappointing their fans. Everyone brought their fashion A-games. We directed our attention specifically to the sexiest dresses on the red carpet, from plunging necklines to cutout ensembles. Ahead, the best sultry outfits of the night.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Saoirse Ronan

In a Celine dress and shoes, Swarovski jewelry, Jimmy Choo bag

1 of 11
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Shailene Woodley

In a a custom Balmain dress and shoes, Bulgari jewelry, Tyler Ellis clutch

2 of 11
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Kerry Washington

In Altuzarra and Magda Butrym shoes

3 of 11
Moët And Chandon At The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Joe ScarniciGetty Images
Winnie Harlow
4 of 11
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

In Fendi

5 of 11
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images
Kat Graham
6 of 11
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
Charlize Theron

In Dior Haute Couture

7 of 11
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
Renée Zellweger

In Jimmy Choo shoes

8 of 11
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In Christian Siriano

9 of 11
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Kristin Cavallari

In Cristina Ottaviano gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Martin Katz, Djula, Jacob & Co., and Neil Lane

10 of 11
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Erin Lim
11 of 11
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
image
