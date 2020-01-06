Kicking off award season is the Golden Globes, which rolled out the red carpet tonight for its stars. A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Saoirse Ronan were just some of the celebs spotted at the event. Of course, who's wearing what is at the top of mind for most stars, so there was no disappointing their fans. Everyone brought their fashion A-games. We directed our attention specifically to the sexiest dresses on the red carpet, from plunging necklines to cutout ensembles. Ahead, the best sultry outfits of the night.