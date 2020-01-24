Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Today's Top Stories
1
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
2
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
3
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
image
4
How You Should Do Your Nails This Spring
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Anthropologie Is Having a Sale on Sale, So There Goes My Paycheck

image
Courtesy

Congratulations, you made it through another week! What better way to celebrate than with some retail therapy? This weekend, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off its sale section. Yes, that means it's a sale within a sale.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new sweater to brighten up your winter wardrobe, wonderfully bohemian furniture, or some cool skincare products, Anthropologie has it all. Technically you have until Sunday to fill your cart. However, we have a feeling most of these pieces will be out of stock before then. To help, we're sharing our 10 favorite deals, below. Happy weekend!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Charley Mock Neck Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Eva Franco Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$160
$49.98

Found: A cool jumpsuit that will transition nicely from the boardroom to happy hour. Whether you pair it with an office-approved blazer or some strappy sandals, you're bound to receive a lot of compliments on this piece.

2 Cassidy Twist Headband
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$24
$7.48

A sleek headband Blair Waldorf would fully appreciate. 

3 This and That Wall Art
Framebridge Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$298
$104.98

You can score a cool piece of art for $100 to add some pizzazz to your apartment walls. Trust us, you don't see a deal this good every day...

4 Celeste Convertible Tote Bag
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$24.98

Kill two birds with one very stylish stone by picking up this honey-hued tote bag. It comes with a complimentary clutch, so it will literally take you from day to night. 

5 Aimee Pommed Alpaca Sweater
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$160
$49.98

Sweater weather feels like it's been here forever, so why not pick up this sweet pommed alpaca pick? After all, you can never have too many sweaters.

6 Alexia Hoop Earrings
Deepa
SHOP IT

$68
$24.98

Made with lightweight beads, these glitzy earrings are as practical as they are pretty. 

7 Dean Plaid Coat
Eva Franco
SHOP IT

$198
$59.99

This plaid coat from Eva Franco will look just as good with a LBD as it does with a simple top and jeans. 

8 Travel Yoga Mat
Well Done
SHOP IT

$50
$14.98

Get your downward dog on anytime, anywhere, thanks to this packable yoga mat. Namaste.

9 Pippa Ankle Boots
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$165
$59.98

With a modest heel and sleek silhouette, we wouldn't mind walking a mile in these edgy ankle booties. 

10 Linen Haverhill Chair
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$798
$412.46

Want to hit the refresh button on your home? This linen-coated armchair is the perfect marriage of form and function. You know where to find me all weekend. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Found: A Cute Winter Jacket That's Under $60
image PSA: Lululemon Leggings Are On Sale Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Sarah Flint Semi-Annual Sale Is Here
image Treat Yourself to Anthro's Winter Tag Sale
image A Meghan Markle–Beloved Jewelry Brand Is on Sale
image Gorjana’s Sale Will Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues
image Dear Last-Minute Shoppers: Peep Anthro's Sale
image Anthropologie Is Having a Sale on Gifts Today
image Stock Up on Last-Minute Gifts at Nordstrom's Sale
image Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line