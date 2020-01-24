Congratulations, you made it through another week! What better way to celebrate than with some retail therapy? This weekend, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off its sale section. Yes, that means it's a sale within a sale.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new sweater to brighten up your winter wardrobe, wonderfully bohemian furniture, or some cool skincare products, Anthropologie has it all. Technically you have until Sunday to fill your cart. However, we have a feeling most of these pieces will be out of stock before then. To help, we're sharing our 10 favorite deals, below. Happy weekend!