Congratulations, you made it through another week! What better way to celebrate than with some retail therapy? This weekend, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off its sale section. Yes, that means it's a sale within a sale.
Whether you're on the hunt for a new sweater to brighten up your winter wardrobe, wonderfully bohemian furniture, or some cool skincare products, Anthropologie has it all. Technically you have until Sunday to fill your cart. However, we have a feeling most of these pieces will be out of stock before then. To help, we're sharing our 10 favorite deals, below. Happy weekend!
$160
$49.98
Found: A cool jumpsuit that will transition nicely from the boardroom to happy hour. Whether you pair it with an office-approved blazer or some strappy sandals, you're bound to receive a lot of compliments on this piece.
$24
$7.48
A sleek headband Blair Waldorf would fully appreciate.
$298
$104.98
You can score a cool piece of art for $100 to add some pizzazz to your apartment walls. Trust us, you don't see a deal this good every day...
$78
$24.98
Kill two birds with one very stylish stone by picking up this honey-hued tote bag. It comes with a complimentary clutch, so it will literally take you from day to night.
$160
$49.98
Sweater weather feels like it's been here forever, so why not pick up this sweet pommed alpaca pick? After all, you can never have too many sweaters.
$68
$24.98
Made with lightweight beads, these glitzy earrings are as practical as they are pretty.
$198
$59.99
This plaid coat from Eva Franco will look just as good with a LBD as it does with a simple top and jeans.
$50
$14.98
Get your downward dog on anytime, anywhere, thanks to this packable yoga mat. Namaste.
$165
$59.98
With a modest heel and sleek silhouette, we wouldn't mind walking a mile in these edgy ankle booties.
$798
$412.46
Want to hit the refresh button on your home? This linen-coated armchair is the perfect marriage of form and function. You know where to find me all weekend.
