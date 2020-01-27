image
The Best Grammys After-Party Outfits

Jessie J went for the "bra under a blazer" look.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Kevin MazurGetty Images

After the nominees had collected their gramophones at the 2020 Grammys, the stars dispersed to the after-parties. While Billie Eilish rocked another Gucci ensemble for the Universal Music Group party—she scooped up four Grammys, by the way—Chrissy Tegein picked a black minidress for the Sony Music Entertainment bash. Some stars changed into newer, easier-to-dance-in outfits while others gave their looks all night to shine. See all of our favorite after-party looks here.

Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party
Sarah MorrisGetty Images
Billie Eilish
1 of 14
Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception
Charley GallayGetty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
2 of 14
Republic Records Grammy After Party At 1 Hotel West Hollywood - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Jessie J and Channing Tatum

In Coco De Mer

3 of 14
Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party
Sarah MorrisGetty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
4 of 14
Republic Records Grammy After Party At 1 Hotel West Hollywood - Inside
Randy ShropshireGetty Images
Winnie Harlow
5 of 14
FIJI Water At Republic Records 2020 Grammy After Party
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
Sydney Sweeney
6 of 14
Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party
Rodin EckenrothGetty Images
Kehlani
7 of 14
Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception
Jesse GrantGetty Images
Usher and Destiny Rogers
8 of 14
Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception
Charley GallayGetty Images
Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus
9 of 14
Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party
Rodin EckenrothGetty Images
Maggie Rogers
10 of 14
Red Light Management Grammy After Party Presented by Rolling Stone
Joshua BlanchardGetty Images
Madison Reed and Victoria Justice
11 of 14
Republic Records Grammy After Party At 1 Hotel West Hollywood - Inside
Araya DiazGetty Images
Madison Beer
12 of 14
FIJI Water At Republic Records 2020 Grammy After Party
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
Pia Mia
13 of 14
Red Light Management Grammy After Party Presented by Rolling Stone
Joshua BlanchardGetty Images
Zella Day
14 of 14
