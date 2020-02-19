I can't back it up with science just yet, but I'm convinced that there's a correlation between wearing cute workout clothes and, you know, actually working out. A stylish pair of sneakers or leggings can give you the extra push you need to conquer that Pilates or spin class. Right now, Adidas can help with that.

Currently, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off its sale section. (Creators Club members get 40 percent off and non-members get 30 percent off.) Because it's a sale within a sale, you can buy some of the brand's most covetable pieces for next to nothing (like sneakers for $40). All you need to do is enter the promo code "ADIEXTRA."

This sale is way too good to pass up, so make sure to shop our top picks, below, before the sale ends tomorrow.