image
Today's Top Stories
1
Stock Up on Spring Essentials at Nordstrom's Sale
image
2
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
3
Candice Marie Woods on Playing Diana Ross
image
4
And the Bride Wore...Whatever She Wanted
image
5
My Top 3 Favorite Lipsticks Right Now

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Adidas' Sale Is a Great Excuse to Buy New Workout Clothes

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

I can't back it up with science just yet, but I'm convinced that there's a correlation between wearing cute workout clothes and, you know, actually working out. A stylish pair of sneakers or leggings can give you the extra push you need to conquer that Pilates or spin class. Right now, Adidas can help with that.

Currently, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off its sale section. (Creators Club members get 40 percent off and non-members get 30 percent off.) Because it's a sale within a sale, you can buy some of the brand's most covetable pieces for next to nothing (like sneakers for $40). All you need to do is enter the promo code "ADIEXTRA."

This sale is way too good to pass up, so make sure to shop our top picks, below, before the sale ends tomorrow.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Pureboost Trainer Shoes
Adidas
$90.00
SHOP IT

$180
$63

Adidas teamed up with Stella McCartney to create a pair of super stylish sneakers. With a breathable exterior and unique lace-up sneakers, this pair is incredibly functional too. 

2 Design 2 Move 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
SHOP IT

$50
$17.50

Who didn't have these striped pants as a child? Sweatpants are forever. 

3 Adizero Prime LTD Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$200
$70

Between its lightweight knit design and springy cushioned soles, these sneakers are perfect for sprints. Hitting your personal record might be a lot closer than you think. 

4 Wandertag Jacket
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100
$49 

Adidas' Wandertag jacket is the perfect layering piece for your outdoor run. Made with wind- and waterproof  material, it can combat all of the elements.

5 Gazelle Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100
$56

Want to add a pop of color to your ensemble? The Gazelle sneakers are the elevated version of the classic Stan Smith style, and are available in a handful of fun colors. 

6 How We Do 7/8 Tights
Adidas
SHOP IT

$75
$31.50

Made with Adidas' moisture-wicking AEROREADY fabric, these leggings are the perfect match for that sweaty hot yoga session. 

7 Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$80
$44.80

There's a reason why Adidas' Stan Smith sneakers are one of the brand's most popular pairs. They look good with just about everything

8 Premium Backpack
Adidas
SHOP IT

$55
$27.30 

Whether you fill this bag with gym clothes or just your work computer, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this backpack.

9 Own the Run Tee
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$12.60

Adidas' sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the essentials, like these moisture-wicking tees.

10 Terrex Tracerocker Trail Running Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$80
$39.20

These running shoes have us at the price. (Forty dollars!) With a durable outsole and breathable mesh uppers, they're perfect for jogging on rugged trails. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Anthro's Popular Volcano Candle Is On Sale
image There's Lots of Great Stuff On Sale at Everlane
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image PSA: Nest Candles Are On Sale at Nordstrom Rack
image I Get So Many Compliments on These White Sneakers
image PSA: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale All Weekend
image The Net-a-Porter Sale Section Is Very Good
image Found: A Cute Winter Jacket That's Under $60
image PSA: Lululemon Leggings Are On Sale Right Now
image The Sarah Flint Semi-Annual Sale Is Here
image Treat Yourself to Anthro's Winter Tag Sale