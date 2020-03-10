Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Don't remember needing three new sports bras, but here we are!
If you're looking to take your activewear to the next level, look no further. Right now, Nike is having a flash sale, where you can save up to 30 percent off on select sneakers, clothing, and accessories. All you need to do is add your favorites to your cart and enter the promo code "POWERUP" at checkout. Whether you're on the hunt for a fun pair of leggings, a fresh pair of sneakers, or a sports bra to wear to your hot yoga class, Nike has something for every type of workout or activity—and for a steep discount, nonetheless. We know you don't have all day to shop, so we're sharing our favorite deals, below.
$120
$84
Consider this tech fleece pullover, available in several fun colors, the perfect layer for your next outdoor run.
$200
$140
Made with Nike's signature Flyknit material, Nike's Air VaporMax sneaker is designed to give your workouts some extra bounce.
$50
$35
As far as we're concerned, you can never have too many pairs of leggings. Trust us, this printed pair will receive a lot of compliments at your weekly spin class.
$60$42
Finally, a gym bag you'll actually want to show off. This model has an interior and exterior compartment as well as a side pocket to keep you organized.
$35
$24.50
Give your workout a retro flair with this stylish (and supportive for the ta ta's!) sports bra.
$70
$49
Take your love for Nike off the court with the brand's popular Cortez sneakers. This crisp white pair will give your off-duty outfits a curbside appeal.
$85
$59.50
Nike's long-sleeved bodysuit is insanely versatile. Wear it to barre class or pair it with boyfriend jeans and Cortez sneakers.
$120
$84
Nike's Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers are sturdy and surprisingly lightweight.
$130
$67.88
Wear this sherpa track jacket on the way to pilates or with skinny jeans and chelsea boots.
$30$21
Summer is right around the corner, which means it's officially time to stock up on running shorts. This pair has an airy silhouette and comes in plenty of colors.
•••
