A sheet mask set for $8? Yes, please.
It's been a week, but Anthropologie is here to help make your weekend a little brighter. Now through Sunday, the retailer is offering 25 percent off sitewide. Yes, that means huge discounts on clothing, shoes, bags, skincare, candles....must I go on? Whether you want to stock up on summer essentials or tap into your home's cozy vibes, Anthropologie has something for everyone. This sale only lasts this weekend, so we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.
$10
$7.50
Take your self-care routine up a couple notches with BeYou's sheet mask set. This trio kit is packed with ingredients that will brighten and hydrate your face.
$138
$103.50
Here's one flouncy, easy dress that you'll wear everywhere—barbecues, running errands, lounging around the house....
$32
$24
Who wouldn't want their apartment to smell like Anthropologie? With notes of exotic mountain greens, tropical fruits, and sugared oranges, this scent is incredibly popular.
$120
$90
Elevate your style with these two-inch Tabitha heels that will look great with any sundress.
$48
$36
Designer Clare V. teamed up with Anthropologie to create a line of French-inspired wares. This knotted headband is très magnifique!
$154
$115.50
Not only is this jumpsuit incredibly versatile, but it'll be so comfortable in the warmer months ahead.
$28
$21
Give your skin a refreshing, dewy glow with Olio E Osso's versatile balm. Available in a handful of colors, you can use this stick on your lips and cheeks.
$295
$221.25
Consider Loeffler Randall's beaded bag the epitome of form and function. This option has plenty of room for all of your belongings and the sweet beaded detailing is bound to make a statement.
$150
$112.50
It's official: Tie-dye sweats are having a moment right now. Stay on trend with this groovy pair from Electric & Rose and never take them off while you work from home.
$68
$51
Everyone needs a beautiful cheese board in their kitchen cabinet. This agate style is just as delicious as the gouda and gorgonzola you'll place on it.
$138
$103.50
Can a person ever have too many sweaters? We think not. This lightweight style from the Odells will be a wardrobe staple year-round.
$56
$42
Turn a simple glass of tap water into an elevated experience with these striped tumblers by Clare V. Oui oui!
$100
$75
You're going to get a lot of mileage out of these mules. Pair them with a sweet sundress or a simple pair of T-shirt and jeans.
$198
$148.50
A great pair of statement earrings are the ultimate finishing touch to any outfit. This wooden pair strikes a balance between subtle and statement.
$118
$88.50
No at-home office is complete without a cozy blanket to cocoon yourself in. Trust us, this printed style will get a lot of compliments during your next Zoom video conference.
•••
