Anthropologie Is Taking 25 Percent Off Its Entire Site This Weekend

A sheet mask set for $8? Yes, please.

image
Anthropologie

It's been a week, but Anthropologie is here to help make your weekend a little brighter. Now through Sunday, the retailer is offering 25 percent off sitewide. Yes, that means huge discounts on clothing, shoes, bags, skincare, candles....must I go on? Whether you want to stock up on summer essentials or tap into your home's cozy vibes, Anthropologie has something for everyone. This sale only lasts this weekend, so we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.

1 Sheet Mask Set
BeYou
SHOP IT

$10
$7.50

Take your self-care routine up a couple notches with BeYou's sheet mask set. This trio kit is packed with ingredients that will brighten and hydrate your face. 

2 Susannah Tiered Tunic
Maeve
SHOP IT

$138
$103.50

Here's one flouncy, easy dress that you'll wear everywhere—barbecues, running errands, lounging around the house....

3 Volcano Iridescent Jar Candle
Capri Blue
SHOP IT

$32
$24

Who wouldn't want their apartment to smell like Anthropologie? With notes of exotic mountain greens, tropical fruits, and sugared oranges, this scent is incredibly popular. 

4 Tabitha Heels
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$120
$90

Elevate your style with these two-inch Tabitha heels that will look great with any sundress. 

5 Celeste Headband
Clare V. for Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$36

Designer Clare V. teamed up with Anthropologie to create a line of French-inspired wares. This knotted headband is très magnifique

6 Davey Ruffled Jumpsuit
Sundays
SHOP IT

$154
$115.50 

Not only is this jumpsuit incredibly versatile, but it'll be so comfortable in the warmer months ahead.

7 Balm
Olio E Osso
SHOP IT

$28
$21 

Give your skin a refreshing, dewy glow with Olio E Osso's versatile balm. Available in a handful of colors, you can use this stick on your lips and cheeks.

8 Mini Beaded Tote Bag
Loeffler Randall
SHOP IT

$295
$221.25

Consider Loeffler Randall's beaded bag the epitome of form and function. This option has plenty of room for all of your belongings and the sweet beaded detailing is bound to make a statement. 

9 Pacifica Tie-Dyed Joggers
Electric & Rose
SHOP IT

$150
$112.50

It's official: Tie-dye sweats are having a moment right now. Stay on trend with this groovy pair from Electric & Rose and never take them off while you work from home. 

10 Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68
$51

Everyone needs a beautiful cheese board in their kitchen cabinet. This agate style is just as delicious as the gouda and gorgonzola you'll place on it.  

11 Marisol Sweater
The Odells
SHOP IT

$138
$103.50

Can a person ever have too many sweaters? We think not. This lightweight style from the Odells will be a wardrobe staple year-round. 

12 Striped Glass Tumblers
Clare V. for Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$56
$42

Turn a simple glass of tap water into an elevated experience with these striped tumblers by Clare V. Oui oui! 

13 Aurora Floral Mules
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$100
$75

You're going to get a lot of mileage out of these mules. Pair them with a sweet sundress or a simple pair of T-shirt and jeans. 

14 Serra Drop Earrings
Sophie Monet
SHOP IT

$198
$148.50

A great pair of statement earrings are the ultimate finishing touch to any outfit. This wooden pair strikes a balance between subtle and statement. 

15 Fringed Sierra Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
$118.00
SHOP IT

$118
$88.50

No at-home office is complete without a cozy blanket to cocoon yourself in. Trust us, this printed style will get a lot of compliments during your next Zoom video conference. 

•••

