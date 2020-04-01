Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature.

Free People Is Selling Jeans—From Skinny to Flare—for $50

Sweatpants, who?

image
Free People

It's time to give your sweatpants a break. I know it's hard, considering they feel like a wearable safety blanket right now. But how many days can you wear the same pair of pants with the same marinara sauce stain on them? Exactly.

Fortunately, Free People's incredibly rare sale is making us actually want to wear real pants. Right now, the retailer is selling a bunch of popular jean styles for $50. (Yes, you read that correctly.) It's hard to find a great sweater for that price—let alone a pair of jeans. We're sharing some of our favorite styles, below.

1 High-Rise Flare Jeans
Free People
Lee Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

Give your wardrobe a retro flair with Lee's high-rise jeans. Not only does the flared style feel like a total throwback (in a good way), but it's also available in several washes, colors, and prints. This houndstooth option is very groovy.

2 CRVY Super High-Rise Lace-Up Flare Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

Is it just me, or does this pair give you some serious Studio 54 vibes?

3 Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Free People
Levi's Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

For many, Levi's is the gold standard of denim—and the 501 pair is its signature style. Thanks to this sale, you can score one of the most iconic pairs of jeans for $50. Let that sink in. 

4 Raw High-Rise Jeggings
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$78
$50

Found: A pair of jeggings that are considerably more stylish than your go-to sweatpants. 

5 CRVY High-Rise Lace-Up Skinny Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

If you're on the hunt for an Insta-worthy pair of jeans, feast your eyes on this pick with a trendy tie closure.

6 Just Float On Printed Flare Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

Whoever thought jeans had to be a basic blue has never seen this fun pair. It comes in a bunch of different patterns that are ready to make a statement. 

7 Great Heights Frayed Skinny Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$78
$50

Let's get one thing straight: Free People's Great Heights style is not your typical pair of skinny jeans. With an exaggerated frayed hemline, this option will look particularly cute with sandals come summer.

8 Stella Skinny Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$78
$50

You can never have too many pairs of skinny jeans. This option will look good with everything from a pristine blouse to a chunky sweater to a trendy crop top. 

9 Brooke Flare Jeans
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$78
$50

Flared jeans are clearly having a  moment, but what are you supposed to do if you're new to the fad? Free People's Brooke style bridges the gap between subtle and statement. 

10 The Boyfriend Overall
Free People
We The Free Free People
SHOP IT

$98
$50

Why stop your love of denim at a pair of pants? Go the extra mile by investing in a pair of overalls. Thanks to its relaxed fit, it's a happy medium between sweatpants and, you know, real pants.

