For a limited time, Mejuri is having a friends and family sale, where you can save 15 percent on some of the fine jewelry brand's most popular earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Mejuri is known for its dainty pieces, and the brand claims it's never hosted a sale of this caliber. So, if you want to restock your jewelry box, now's a better time than ever to do so. Peruse through some of our favorite pieces, below.