Mejuri's Gorgeous Jewelry Is On Sale

I definitely don't need another pair of hoop earrings, but here we are.

image
Courtesy

For a limited time, Mejuri is having a friends and family sale, where you can save 15 percent on some of the fine jewelry brand's most popular earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Mejuri is known for its dainty pieces, and the brand claims it's never hosted a sale of this caliber. So, if you want to restock your jewelry box, now's a better time than ever to do so. Peruse through some of our favorite pieces, below.

1 Beaded Ring
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$75
$63.75

Whether you wear it solo or pair it with your favorite cocktail ring, this beaded ring will become the hero of your jewelry box.

2 Leo Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$80
$68

It's written in the stars: You need this astrological necklace. 

3 Single Mini Hoop
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$30
$25.50

If you want to give your cartilage piercing some TLC, pick up a single mini hoop. 

4 Layered Spheres Choker
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$75
$63.75

For a cool, layered look, pair this choker with a dainty pendant or lariat necklace. 

5 Dewdrops Ring
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$30
$25.50 

Finished with dainty gemstones, this ring will give any outfit some sparkle. 

6 Editor Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri
$70.00
SHOP IT

$70
$59.50

A simple pair of silver hoops will never go out of style. 

7 Mini Signet Ring
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$170
$144.50

Did you know the signet ring has been around since 3,5o0 BC? Mejuri gives this storied style a cool, modern edge.

8 Solo Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri
Mejuri
$195.00
SHOP IT

$195
$165.75

In the immortal words of Marilyn Monroe, diamonds are a girl's best friend. This sweet, subtle style will go perfectly with your watch. 

9 Spiral Earrings
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$125
$106.25

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, these simple spiral earrings will go with everything. 

10 Organic Pearl Large Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri
SHOP IT

$75
$63.75

Found: A pair of earrings that will actually make your sweatsuit look (dare I type it...) fahncy.

