Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
I definitely don't need another pair of hoop earrings, but here we are.
For a limited time, Mejuri is having a friends and family sale, where you can save 15 percent on some of the fine jewelry brand's most popular earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Mejuri is known for its dainty pieces, and the brand claims it's never hosted a sale of this caliber. So, if you want to restock your jewelry box, now's a better time than ever to do so. Peruse through some of our favorite pieces, below.
$75
$63.75
Whether you wear it solo or pair it with your favorite cocktail ring, this beaded ring will become the hero of your jewelry box.
$30
$25.50
If you want to give your cartilage piercing some TLC, pick up a single mini hoop.
$75
$63.75
For a cool, layered look, pair this choker with a dainty pendant or lariat necklace.
$30
$25.50
Finished with dainty gemstones, this ring will give any outfit some sparkle.
$70
$59.50
A simple pair of silver hoops will never go out of style.
$170$144.50
Did you know the signet ring has been around since 3,5o0 BC? Mejuri gives this storied style a cool, modern edge.
$195
$165.75
In the immortal words of Marilyn Monroe, diamonds are a girl's best friend. This sweet, subtle style will go perfectly with your watch.
$125
$106.25
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, these simple spiral earrings will go with everything.
$75
$63.75
Found: A pair of earrings that will actually make your sweatsuit look (dare I type it...) fahncy.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE HERE