Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75

Talk about good vibes going into the weekend!

By Kelsey Mulvey
madewell jeans and bags sale
Madewell

It's hard to picture it—especially when you've lost count of how many consecutive days you've worn your favorite sweatpants—but there will be a day when you can hang out with people again and, yes, trade in those sweats for jeans. So why not have a fresh pair waiting for you when that day comes? For a limited time only, Madewell is offering steep discounts on its beloved denim. Whether you're looking for a new pair of skinnies or flares, Madewell's selling some of its most popular styles for as low as $75. And why stop at jeans? Madewell also has great deals on its stylish totes, shoulder bags, and weekenders. Start shopping some of our favorite styles, below.

1 High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Adjustable Edition
Madewell
Madewell
$75.00
SHOP IT

$128
$75

Decked out with Madewell's innovative adjustable waistband, this pair promises the perfect fit. 

2 The Transport Tote
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$168
$148.50

Honestly, I can't wait to place my laptop in this work tote and bee-line to my co-working space. 

3 11-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Madewell
Rivet & Thread
SHOP IT

$198
$125

A person can never have too many pairs of skinny jeans, which is why you should stock up on 'em when they're on sale. 

4 The Essential Weekender Bag
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$188
$148.50

Counting down the days until you can travel again? (Honestly, same.) Satisfy your wanderlust with this cool weekender. 

5 Curvy Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$128
$75

Add some volume to your denim collection with these wide-leg cropped jeans. This pair will look great with some stylish heels or mules.

6 11" High-Rise Flare Jeans
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$135
$95

It's official: Flare jeans have made a comeback. With its perfectly worn-in wash, this pair is retro in all of the right ways.

7 The Mini Abroad Crossbody Bag
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$148
$128.50

This stylish, sunny bag will hold all of your essentials once we're able to go outside again. 

8 Classic Straight Jeans
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$128
$95

Is it just me, or do these white jeans practically scream summer? If you need me, I'll be mentally wearing these jeans, an off-the-shoulder bag, and some cute sandals. 

9 The Perfect Vintage Jean: Tie-Dye Edition
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$135
$75

Tie-dye trend, but make it into jeans. You'll get a lot of compliments on this vintage pair. Trust.

10 The Post Billfold Wallet
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$58
$48.50

Psst...this sale is also a great time to invest in a new wallet. This compact option will fit in both tiny clutches and spacious totes. 

11 Slim Wide-Leg Jeans
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$135
$75

If traditional blue jeans feel too basic, feast your eyes on this statement-making striped pair. 

•••

