Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75

Talk about good vibes going into the weekend!
It's hard to picture it—especially when you've lost count of how many consecutive days you've worn your favorite sweatpants—but there will be a day when you can hang out with people again and, yes, trade in those sweats for jeans. So why not have a fresh pair waiting for you when that day comes? For a limited time only, Madewell is offering steep discounts on its beloved denim. Whether you're looking for a new pair of skinnies or flares, Madewell's selling some of its most popular styles for as low as $75. And why stop at jeans? Madewell also has great deals on its stylish totes, shoulder bags, and weekenders. Start shopping some of our favorite styles, below.
$128
$75
Decked out with Madewell's innovative adjustable waistband, this pair promises the perfect fit.
$168
$148.50
Honestly, I can't wait to place my laptop in this work tote and bee-line to my co-working space.
$198
$125
A person can never have too many pairs of skinny jeans, which is why you should stock up on 'em when they're on sale.
$188
$148.50
Counting down the days until you can travel again? (Honestly, same.) Satisfy your wanderlust with this cool weekender.
$128
$75
Add some volume to your denim collection with these wide-leg cropped jeans. This pair will look great with some stylish heels or mules.
$135
$95
It's official: Flare jeans have made a comeback. With its perfectly worn-in wash, this pair is retro in all of the right ways.
$148
$128.50
This stylish, sunny bag will hold all of your essentials once we're able to go outside again.
$128
$95
Is it just me, or do these white jeans practically scream summer? If you need me, I'll be mentally wearing these jeans, an off-the-shoulder bag, and some cute sandals.
$135$75
Tie-dye trend, but make it into jeans. You'll get a lot of compliments on this vintage pair. Trust.
$58
$48.50
Psst...this sale is also a great time to invest in a new wallet. This compact option will fit in both tiny clutches and spacious totes.
$135
$75
If traditional blue jeans feel too basic, feast your eyes on this statement-making striped pair.
