Everlane Just Restocked Its Choose What You Pay Section

Hi, yes, I'm buying everything.
This is not a drill: Everlane just restocked it's Choose What You Pay section, where you can take up to 50 percent off a bunch of clothing and accessories. If you've never shopped at Everlane, the "Choose What You Pay" program is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of having a traditional sale section, the direct-to-consumer company offers three prices and shares what each rate covers. The lowest price usually covers production costs, while proceeds from the highest rate will go towards research and development.
I know what you're thinking: Wearing—let alone buying—clothing right now seems daunting. (I should know, I'm currently rocking a college sweatsuit like it's 2010.) However, Everlane's sale is packed with cozy sweaters, loungewear, and Zoom-friendly blouses, so it's a great opportunity to revamp your WFH wardrobe. And, if I'm being honest, we could all use some retail therapy right now.
Go ahead, peruse through these 10 standout styles from the newly-stocked section, below.
$130
$52-$78
Made with a lightweight wrinkle-resistant fabric, Everlane's Japanese GoWeave jumpsuit is a happy medium between cozy sweats and, you know, real clothes.
$100
$35 -$55
A cute sundress for under $50? That's a no-brainer. Go ahead, throw it on and bring some summer vibes to your WFH setup.
$95
$71-$81
Found: A ridiculously comfortable sweater that's polished enough for your next Zoom meeting.
$155
$93-$124
Psst...these mules can double as house shoes while indoors.
$78
$51-$71
Ready to graduate from sweatpants to (gasp!) jeans? Everlane has you covered. This wide-leg pair will look good with a simple T-shirt, blouse, or oversized sweater.
$55
$39-$50
This fleece sweater is a must-have for your next Netflix and chill session. I mean, it's basically a wearable blanket.
$98
$69-$89
There's a reason why white sneakers are a wardrobe staple. Whether you wear them to your virtual HIIT class or throw them on to grab the mail, they'll add a stylish edge to any outfit.
$30
$21-$27
Everlane's "Choose What You Pay" section offers a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like this versatile fitted tee.
$110
$72-$83
If you want to bring some style to your next video conference, this blouse—complete with sweet tie cuffs—is perfect. It's made with machine-washable silk, so you can avoid a costly dry cleaning bill.
Since wearing a real bra is out of the question, opt for this sports bra. The tank style is supportive, but not constricting.
•••
