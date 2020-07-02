Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Outdoor Voices' Sale Is the Perfect Start to the Long Weekend
As someone who has exclusively worn Outdoor Voices' TechSweat leggings for months, I have zero shame in admitting I check the website regularly for sales. (I mean, you really can't have too many pairs of leggings.) The day I've been waiting for is finally here: Right now, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off select pieces in its OV Extra section. Outdoor Voices makes activewear that's comfortable enough to wearing during virtual workouts and, you know, Netflix sessions. So, if you want to stock up on cozy clothes, now's the time to fill your e-cart. But hurry! Sizes are running out fast. Peruse through the top styles below, stat.
$45
$27
You don't have to be the next Megan Rapinoe to love this soccer-themed shirt. Made out of comfortable cotton, this is one of those shirts you'll want to wear for multiple days in a row. (No judging, we've all been there.)
$45
$36
Wearing a real bra is out of the question these days. Fortunately, the Steeplechase Bra will give you a little support without sacrificing comfort.
$195
$125
Take your love for Outdoor Voices outside of the gym (okay, your couch) with this stylish trench. Its baby pink hue is bound to brighten your day.
$75
$68
With its super-soft lightweight fabric, this flexible style feels more like a second skin than a pair of leggings. I mean, there's a reason why my drawers are filled with these leggings...
$85$68
Own too many basic black pairs of leggings? Brighten up your rotation with Outdoor Voices' wildly popular spring leggings. With a colorblocked design and mid-weight compression material, this option bridges the gap between form and function.
$115
$92
This colorful pair of leggings is made out of Outdoor Voice's insulating FrostKnit material. That way, you can stay warm during a chilly morning run, but won't overheat the moment you break a sweat.
$55$44
Found: A shirt that's versatile to wearing during an at-home workout and Zoom video chat. It's decked out in tiny mesh, so it'll help you keep your cool too.
$135
$108
Let's be honest: Exercising in a constricting rain jacket doesn't sound very comfortable. Thanks to Outdoor Voices' RecTrek jacket—which is made with a stretchy, water-resistant material—you can stay dry and move freely.
$75
$37
Made with Outdoor Voices' textured compression, this pair of warmup leggings is designed to hug and sculpt all of your curves. And, with a little bit of spandex, they have just enough stretch for your virtual yoga class.
$125
$100
If you want to get a head start on your cold weather shopping, check out the FrostKnit Full-Zip. This lightweight layer is warm enough to wearing during a chilly outdoor run, plus the built-in thumb holes will keep your hands toasty.
•••
