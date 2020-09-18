Today's Top Stories
The Best Loungewear Under $50 on Amazon

I'll be living in joggers and fuzzy socks for the foreseeable future.

By Kelsey Mulvey
amazon loungewear under 50
Design By Morgan McMullen

If the past six months have taught us anything, it's that you really can't have too much loungewear. (I should know, I stick to a pretty solid rotation of leggings, sweatpants, and cozy shorts.) And, since it looks like we'll be working from home for the foreseeable future, it's a good idea to replenish your collection. Fortunately, Amazon has a bunch of loungewear that's not only cute, but ridiculously affordable. With so many brands, styles, and price points to choose from, finding cute clothes on Amazon is easier said than done. To help make it easy for you, we've rounded up the most stylish loungewear finds, all under $50, below.

1 Women's 2-Pack Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon Essentials
$18.50
SHOP IT

As much as you love wearing an oversized T-shirt to bed, they're not exactly Zoom-friendly. Fortunately, this T-shirt from Amazon Essentials is comfortable and looks good. Plus, it's made with a moisture-wicking fabric, so you can wear it to your virtual yoga class. 

2 Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers
ULTRAIDEAS
$23.90
SHOP IT

Why walk around barefoot when you can pick up a cozy pair of slippers? With a memory foam sole and fuzzy, wool-like lining, this pair will feel like you're walking on clouds. The bottom of each shoe has a special anti-skid rubber, so you won't have to change out of them when you take out the trash. 

3 7/8 Joggers Travel Pants with Pockets
AJISAI
$31.00
SHOP IT

Looking for a stylish alternative to sweatpants? Allow me to introduce these cute joggers from AJISAI. Not only do they feel super-silky against the skin, but they also have just the right amount of stretch to create a flattering silhouette. You have full permission to wear these everywhere and anywhere.

4 Warm Fuzzy Fluffy Socks
Zando
$12.99
SHOP IT

Of course, no WFH outfit is complete without some fuzzy socks. With an ankle-high cut and a handful of cute colors to choose from, this option from Zando will be your go-to all winter.

5 Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon Essentials
$17.00
SHOP IT

Made with a super-soft French terry fleece, this sweatshirt is a considerable upgrade from the over-worn one you bought in college.

6 Women's Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Lounge Set
Asvivid
$31.99
SHOP IT

Why choose between a cute top and pants when you can pick up a matching set? Between the trendy tie-dye design and cute scalloped detailing, this combination will get tons of compliments during your virtual happy hour. 

7 NY Threads Women's Fleece Bathrobe
NY Threads
$21.99
SHOP IT

Give your WFH setup a spa-like edge with NY Threads' plush robe. Made with a super-soft fleece, it's basically a wearable blanket. 

8 Women's Drawstring Track Shorts
SheIn
$19.99
SHOP IT

Think of Sheln's track shorts as a cool alternative to sweatpants. With an adjustable drawstring waist and a wide-legged silhouette, this pair is super cozy for errand runs. 

9 Women’s Lounger House Dress
AmeriMark
$22.99
SHOP IT

Want to give your sweatpants a rest? Grab a house dress, otherwise known as a nap dress. Available in a handful of cheery prints, including this cute bandana option, this dress is Zoom-friendly and insanely comfortable. 

10 Women's Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Cardigan
MEROKEETY
$37.99
SHOP IT

Add this chunky cardigan to your cart to wear to socially-distanced picnics. This option features a texturized, popcorn knit weave that's equal parts cozy and chic.

